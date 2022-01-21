Stocks in news: Havells, HUL, Reliance Industries, Mphasis and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 160 points to 17,642. The market ended lower for the third consecutive session on January 20 amid negative global cues.

Sensex closed 634 points lower at 59,464 and Nifty fell 181 points to 17757. Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma and HCL Tech were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.57%. PowerGrid, Airtel and Asian Paints were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.86%%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Shares of companies such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Inox Leisure, Jyothy Labs, Kajaria Ceramics, L&T Finance Holdings, and PVR will be in focus as they announce their December quarter earnings today

HUL: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) posted a 16.8 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,243 crore in the quarter ended 31 December, 2021 as India's largest consumer goods maker gained market share in both urban and rural areas amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian unit of British consumer goods giant Unilever, had posted a net profit of Rs 1,921 crore in the year-ago period.

Havells: Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India reported a decline of 12.7 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 305.82 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 350.14 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago. Its revenue from operations was up 15.4 per cent at Rs 3,664.21 crore during the period under review as against Rs 3,175.20 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

WNS Holdings: Business process management major WNS Holdings on Thursday reported a 10.6 per cent rise in net profit to $34.3 million for the third quarter ended December 2021. As per the general accounting standards, the company had registered a net profit of $31 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue in the December 2021 quarter improved y-o-y as a result of new client additions, expansion of existing relationships, increased travel volumes, and currency movements net of hedging.

Mphasis: The IT firm reported a 9.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 357.6 crore for the December 2021 quarter against net profit of Rs 325.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Biocon: The biotechnology major reported a 17.68 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 219.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 186.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.