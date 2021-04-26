Stocks in news: ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, SBI Card, Tech Mahindra and more

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher today with Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange trading 31.50 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 14,371.50. Here's a look at top stocks which may remain in news today's trade.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank reported profit after tax at Rs 4,403 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 1,221 crore in Q4 FY20. Net interest income (NII) increased by 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,431 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 8,927 crore in Q4 FY20.

HCL Tech: HCL Tech posted a 6.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in March quarter to Rs 2,962 crore. The decline in net profit was on account of higher tax outgo in the quarter under review. Its revenue grew 5.7 per cent to Rs 19,642 crore, from Rs 18,590 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as per US GAAP.

ONGC: The petroleum ministry has told ONGC to offload stake in producing oil fields such as to Ratna R-Series to private firms, get foreign partners in KG basin gas fields, monetise existing infrastructure, and hive off drilling and other services into a separate firm to raise production.

Lupin, Sun Pharma: Leading drug makers Lupin, Sun Pharma and Jubilant Cadila have recalled different products in the US.

Tech Mahindra: The IT services firm will declare its March quarter earnings on Monday. The company reported a 14.3% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,309.8 crore for the December 2020. Its revenue from operations was almost flat at ?9,647.1 crore in the quarter under review from ?9,654.6 crore in the year-ago period.

SBI Card and Payment Services: The will report its fourth quarter earnings on Monday. It had reported a net profit drop of 30% for the quarter ended December.