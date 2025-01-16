Stocks in news: RIL, Infosys, HDFC Life, GAIL, LTTS, Swiggy, RVNL, Happiest Minds, Ceat & IRFC

Indian benchmark indices managed to settle with modest gains on Tuesday following a volatile trading session triggered by elevated US bond yields, firm US dollar and consistent FII selling. BSE Sensex gained 224.45 points, or 0.29 per cent, to end the session at 76,724.08. NSE's Nifty50 rose 37.15 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 23,213.20 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, January 15, 2025:

Q3 results today: Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Havells India, Metro Brands, Hatsun Agro Products, Waaree Renewables Technologies, Alok Industries, Mastek, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, National Standard (India), DB Corp and Kesoram Industries are among the companies that will announce their results for December 2024 quarter.



GAIL (India): The state-run gas transmission player has entered into a settlement agreement with SEFE Marketing & Trading Singapore. The terms of the agreement include a payment of $285 million by SEFE Marketing & Trading Singapore to GAIL, along with the withdrawal of arbitration proceedings before the London Court of International Arbitration.



HDFC Life Insurance: The private insurer reported a 13.66 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 414.9 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Its net premium income jumped 10 per cent YoY to Rs 16,771.3 crore, while total annual premium equivalent increased 11.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,569 crore. However, VNB margins dropped 26.06 per cent for the quarter.



L&T Technology Services: The IT solutions player's net profit marginally increased 0.87 per cent YoY to Rs 322.4 crore in the Q3FY25. Revenue grew 3.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,653 crore. Ebit increased 8.8 per cent to Rs 421.9 crore, while margins expanded 80 bps to 15.9 per cent.



Swiggy: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of Swiggy Sports, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway firm has received a letter of acceptance for an order worth Rs 3,622 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the development (creation, upgradation, and operation & maintenance) of the Middle Mile network of BharatNet under the Design, Build, Operate, and Maintain (DBOM) model.



Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The railways firm has signed a lease agreement with NTPC for eight BOBR rakes amounting to Rs 250 crore in the first phase. The IRFC Board had approved financing for 20 BOBR rakes procured under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Indian Railways to NTPC for up to Rs 700 crore on a finance lease basis in October 2024.



CEAT: The tyre maker's net profit crashed 46.5 per cent YoY to Rs 97.1 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter, while revenue jumped 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 3,300 crore. Ebitda for the reported quarter tumbled 18.3 per cent YoY to Rs 340.9 crore as margins dropped 380 bps to 10.3 per cent YoY.



Exide Industries: The auto components player has invested Rs 150 crore in its subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, via the subscription of equity share capital on a rights basis. With this investment, the total investment made by the company in Exide Energy Solutions stands at Rs 3,302.23 crore. There is no change in the shareholding percentage of the company.



Happiest Minds Technologies: The IT solutions company has announced a collaboration with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam to deploy an innovative GenAI conversational interface.



Azad Engineering: The EPC player has signed a long-term supply agreement with GE Vernova International LLC, USA, for the supply of highly engineered, complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas turbine engines to meet the global demand in the power generation industry. This current phase of the contract is valued at $112 million (Rs 960 crore).



Punjab & Sind Bank: The state-run lender's net profit soared 146.7 per cent YoY to Rs 282 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year, while its net interest income rose 27 per cent YoY to Rs 938.8 crore. The lender's pre-provisioning operating profit surged 74.7 per cent YoY to Rs 484 crore, while gross NPAs dropped to 3.83 per cent for the quarter.



Rashi Peripherals: The computer hardware company has announced its intent to acquire a 70 per cent equity stake in Satcom Infotech, a distributor specializing in cybersecurity solutions.



Man Industries (India): The company board will meet on January 18 to consider fundraising via the issue of securities on a preferential basis.