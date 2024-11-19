Stocks in news: Waaree Energies, GMR Infra, AstraZeneca, Indus Towers, Ashoka Buildcon & ITI

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Monday, marking losses for the seventh straight session. A muted earnings season, and mixed global cues dented the sentiments at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex shed 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to end at 77,339.01. NSE's Nifty50 fell 78.90 points or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 23,453.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, November 19, 2024:

Corporate actions today: AK Capital Services, Akzo Nobel, Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Chambal Fertilizers, Cochin Shipyard, Esab India, Gujarat Pipavav, Info Edge, MRF, Navneet Education, ONGC, PPAP Automotive, Precision Wires, Procter & Gamble, R Systems International, Remus Pharma, Safari Industries, Saksoft, GRSE, Taneja Aerospace and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Waaree Energies: The recently listed renewable energy player reported at 14.7 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 361.6 crore in the September 2024 quarter. However, its revenue from operations inched up 1 per cent to Rs 3,574.4 crore in the given quarter.



Indus Towers: UK’s Vodafone Group PLC executives, who were part of the board of directors at Indus Towers, have tendered their resignation from their posts of non-executive directors following Bharti Airtel raising its stake to over 50% in the tower company.



GMR Airports Infrastructure: The airport recorded passenger traffic of 1.07 crore in October, growing 9 per cent YoY and 5 per cent MoM, while aircraft movements stood at 71,598 for the month, rising 9 per cent YoY and 7 per cent MoM.



AstraZeneca Pharma: The pharmaceutical company will launch Breztri Aerosphere in January 2025 in India. Breztri Aerosphere is used to relieve symptoms and prevent exacerbations in adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



Ashoka Buildcon: The civil construction company has been declared as the lowest bidder for two NHAI Projects on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Basis, aggregating quoted bid cost of Rs 2,791 crore. This is revised disclosure to correct typo error in significant terms of the project to HAM as was inadvertently typed as engineering procurement & construction (EPC).



Themis Medicare: Another drug maker Gujarat Themis Biosyn will be merged with Themis Medicare. The merger is subject to the approval of the secured creditors and shareholders of both companies, the stock exchanges, SEBI, NCLT, and other regulatory approvals. Themis Medicare will issue 118 shares for every 100 shares held by shareholders in Gujarat Themis Biosyn.



PG Electroplast: The consumer electronics player subsidiary, PG Technoplast, has signed a definitive agreement with Spiro Mobility to become an exclusive manufacturing partner for manufacturing the electric vehicles of Spiro Mobility (Africa’s largest EV player) in India.



Shilpa Medicare: The pharma company's subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, received the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) from EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare) for the API Octreotide. Octreotide is used to treat high levels of growth hormone caused by acromegaly.



Godavari Biorefineries: The ethanol based chemical player reported a widening of its net loss at Rs 75 crore in the September 2024 quarter. The recently listed company reported a 34.1 per cent YoY rise in its revenue at Rs 321 crore for the reported period.



ITI: The telecom manufacturing company has received a contract worth Rs 95 crore from the Uttarakhand government for the mining digital transformation & surveillance system (MDTSS) project.



GVK Power and Infrastructure: The utility player has been admitted into the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. It released the provisional list of prospective resolution applicants under CIRP, including Vedanta, Jindal Power, Shyam Sel and Power, JSW Energy, and Zeal Global Opportunities Fund.