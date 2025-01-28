Suzlon Energy Q3 results: Key things to watch, share price targets & more

Suzlon Energy is set to announce its results for the three-month and nine-months ended on December 31, 2024 later today and the analysts tracking the counter are expecting the renewable energy player to report a strong set of numbers in the given quarter on the back of strong execution. Management's commentary continues to remain the key.

The brokerage firms are expecting strong growth in revenue and net profit on both year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. However, analysts see the EPC segment to remain strong, beside a strong inflow of order in the quarter. The company will host a concall with investors and analysts at 5.30 pm today with Group CEO and CFO to discuss the results.



Nuvama Institutional Equities pegs Suzlon's revenue for the December 2024 quarter to come in at Rs 2,762.9 crore, up 77 per cent YoY and 31 per cent QoQ. EBitda is seen to come in at Rs 413.1 crore increasing 67 per cent YoY and 40 per cent QoQ. Core PAT may come in at Rs 315.4 crore, up 55 per cent YoY and 58 per cent sequentially.



"We expect execution to ramp up to 360MW for Suzlon in Q3FY25. EPC segment is expected to remain weak along with persistence of higher costs. Order Inflow has remained strong and commentary on Q4 execution and any changes to FY25/FY26 guidance remain a key monitorable," Nuvama added.



Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd crashed more than 4.5 per cent during the trading session to settle at Rs 50.19 on Monday. The company's total market capitalization stood close to Rs 68,500 crore. The stock has cracked nearly 42 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 86.04 in September 2024.



JM Financial expects Suzlon Energy to report a net profit of Rs 322.2 crore, up 59 per cent on both YoY and QoQ. Its net sales are expected to come in at Rs 2,915 crore, up 87 per cent YoY and 39 per cent Qoq. Ebitda is seen to come in at Rs 408.1 crore, up 65 per cent YoY and 39 per cent QoQ, with Ebitda margin may remain flat at 14 per cent for the quarter.



"Increase in revenue due to estimates of higher dispatches in the quarter," said JM Financial, which has a 'buy' rating on Suzlon Energy with a target price of Rs 58. "Energy generation and peak demand during 3QFY25 moderated to 424 BU and 224 GW, respectively, due to early winter and economic slowdown."