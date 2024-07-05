Thermax shares jump 5% on Rs 513 crore order win from international entity. Details here

Shares of Thermax Ltd surged 4.63 per cent in Friday's trade to hit a high of Rs 5,531.75. The stock was last seen trading 3.30 per cent higher at Rs 5,449.35 on BSE. At this price, the multibagger stock has gained 141.61 per cent in the past one year.

The counter today saw a sharp uptick after the company said its arm has secured an order worth $61.464 million (Rs 513 crore) from international firm Jindal Energy Botswana. "We are pleased to inform you that Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Limited (TBWES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has concluded an order of Rs 513 crore for supply of 2X 550 TPH boiler," it stated in an exchange filing.

The contract has to be executed in 23 months. And, it involves designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply, supervision (of Erection, pre-commissioning, commissioning) and performance testing of 2 X 550 TPH CFBC boiler.

"TBWES will supply two 550 TPH CFBC (circulating fluidised bed combustion) boilers over a period of 23 months. This order will support the development of the first phase i.e. the 300 MW power station being established by the customer. The power generated is intended for sale to the national utility power company for sustaining

the growing power requirement of the country," it said.

"Our expertise in design, engineering and manufacturing boilers focussed on lower emissions, reduced operating costs and higher reliability for the power sector through TBWES has led to this win. We look forward to being a part of the larger energy project in the Southern African region and provide services globally,” said, Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO at Thermax.

On technical setup, the counter was trading higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61.10. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 144.02 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 17.81. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 36.71 with a return on equity of 12.37.

Around 4,861 shares changed hands today at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 5,655 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 2.64 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 64,861.54 crore.

Thermax is engaged in the energy transition and environment space. Its portfolio includes clean air, clean energy, clean water and chemical solutions.