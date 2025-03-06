Up 13,000% in 13 years! Multibagger stock hits new 52-week high; check latest targets

Multibagger stock Avanti Feeds share price: Shares of Avanti Feeds Ltd surged during the trading session on Thursday as the stock extended its upwards rally to hit a fresh 52-week high. The scrip has remained in the upward trajectory despite the recent correction in the stock markets.



Avanti Feeds shares jumped more than 4.42 per cent to Rs 821.15 on Thursday, hitting its new 52-week high, with a total market capitalization close to Rs 11,000 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 786.40 in the previous trading session on Wednesday. The stock has gained nearly 75 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 472 hit a year ago.

Shares of Avanti Feeds have zoomed nearly 13,000 per cent in last 13 years from its price around Rs 6.3 in March 2012. However, the stock scaled its all-time high around Rs 962.67 in November 2017 and it is still 15 per cent below those levels. The stock is up 20 per cent in the calendar year 2025.



Avanti Feeds reported an 86.5 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 135.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2024, supported by higher margins and improved operational efficiencies. Its revenue grew 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,365.8 crore, driven by stable demand for its shrimp feed and seafood export business.



Q3FY25 consolidated revenue increased by 9 per cent YoY, driven by 14 per cent volume growth in the feed segment, while volumes of shrimp exports declined by 4 per cent YoY, which was offset by better shrimp prices and favorable FX rates, said Geojit Financial Services. It guides for a volume growth of 5 per cent/12 per cent in feed and processing segments for FY25, respectively, it said.



On the operating front, Ebitda of Avanti Feeds surged 65.4 per cent YoY to Rs 160.4 crore, while its margins saw a sharp expansion, rising to 11.7 per cent for the quarter, reflecting cost efficiencies and improved realisations.



Ebitda rose by 65 per cent YoY as margins expanded by 400 bps YoY to 11.7 per cent for the quarter. Ebitda per Kg improved to Rs 11 from Rs 5 YoY for the feed segment, while it declined to Rs 48 from Rs 93 YoY for the processing segment due to higher freight costs, Geojit added. "It is diversifying into pet food and pet care products through a joint venture with Bluefalo Company, Thailand."



Current higher farm gate prices and positive climatic conditions are likely to support increased shrimp culture and feed volumes. Recent softening of feed input prices along with higher realisation aided by rupee depreciation will improve margins in the coming quarters. The government has a strong focus on supporting the industry, Geojit said with an 'accumulate' tag and a target price of Rs 834.



Avanti Feeds is a leading manufacturer of shrimp feeds with a capacity of 7,75,000 MT and a shrimp processor & exporter with a capacity of 29,000 MT to multiple international markets, including Europe, Japan, Korea, China, Russia, Canada, and the Middle East. It has a tie-up with Thai Union Group, Thailand. It continues to benefit from strong global demand.



Post the Union Budget 2025, where the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to support India’s Rs 60,000 crore seafood export industry, Ventura Securities penciled out Avanti Feeds to be the biggest beneficiary of the same. CanMoney also seconds the notion, citing Avanti Feeds to be beneficiary of fisheries and marine exports.