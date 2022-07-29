Vedanta stock rises 4% post Q1 earnings, what should investors do?

Stock of mining major Vedanta climbed nearly 4.5 per cent today after the Anil Agarwal-led firm announced its earnings for the quarter ended June 2022. Vedanta stock opened marginally higher at Rs 245.95 against the previous close of Rs 245.50. Shares of Vedanta touched an intraday high of Rs 256.4, rising 4.44 per cent on BSE.

The large cap stock has gained 5.37 per cent in the last three days. It trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Vedanta shares have lost 11.54 per cent in one year and fallen 25.15 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Total 11.50 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 29 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 94,658 crore.

The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 440.75 on April 11, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 206.10 on July 1, 2022.

Vedanta Ltd reported a marginal 4.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,421 crore for the quarter ended June against consolidated net profit of Rs 4,224 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated income during the April-June quarter rose to Rs 39,355 crore from Rs 29,151 crore last year. Sales climbed 36 per cent to Rs 38,622 crore in Q1 against Rs 28,412 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal. Operating profit rose to Rs 10,197 crore in the June quarter against Rs 9,871 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Motilal Oswal has adopted a neutral stance on Vedanta after Q1 earnings.

The financial services firm said earnings came below estimates and coal costs dented EBITDA.

"Vedanta reported the highest ever first quarter EBITDA but missed our estimates by 11%. Consolidated revenue grew 36% YoY but declined 3% QoQ to Rs 38,600 crore in 1QFY23. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 10,200 crore, flat YoY but down 25% QoQ."

"The company declared strong result amid a challenging environment, though the aluminum business disappointed after a stellar 4QFY22. However, the current slowdown in China clouds the outlook for commodity. We believe the stock is fully valued in the current environment. Reiterate Neutral with an SoTP-based revised target price of Rs 260 (v/s Rs 225 earlier). Lowering of input costs in the near term, namely coal costs, will likely support profitability," added Motilal Oswal.

Manoj Dalmia, founder and director, Proficient Equities said, "Vedanta reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,421 crore for the June 2022 quarter, up 4.66 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Operational performance improved in the June quarter and gains were partially offset by higher cost of production amid input cost inflation. Investors can buy Vedanta with a long-term view as they will be venturing into the semiconductor business. Rs 304 is the near-term target

Ravi Singh, vice President and head of Research, Share India said, "Vedanta has posted improved Q1 numbers with better operational performance. The high input inflation and production cost has impacted the revenue growth. However, it has performed well on the EBITDA front. The stock price is also expected to rise further on technical setup. The thrust in the counter can take it to touch the levels of Rs 270 - Rs 280 in the near term."

Interim dividend

Separately, the miner announced second interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per share on July 19.

"Second interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per equity share or 1950 per cent on the face value of Re. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 7,250 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividends is Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under the law, "the company said in a communication to BSE.