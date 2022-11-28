scorecardresearch
Why are Hero MotoCorp shares rising today?

Hero MotoCorp said it will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from December 1. The upward revision has been necessitated due to overall inflationary costs

Shares of Hero MotoCorp climbed nearly 4 per cent in Monday's trade after the two-wheeler maker said it will raise the prices of its scooters and motorcycles by up to Rs 1,500 per unit, with effect from December 1, in a bid to offset inflationary pressure. The exact quantum of the hike will vary by specific models and markets, it said.

Published on: Nov 28, 2022, 10:01 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Nov 28, 2022, 9:58 AM IST
