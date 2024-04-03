YES Bank shares Q4 business update, says deposits up 22.5%, advances 14.1%

Shares of YES Bank Ltd climbed in Wednesday's trade after the private lender said it corded 22.5 per cent growth in deposits and 14.1 per cent rise in loans and advances in the March quarter.

In a filing to stock exchanges, YES Bank said its loan and advances stood at Rs 2,28,465 crore at the end of March quarter, up 14.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) over Rs 2,00,201 crore at the end of same quarter last year.

On a sequntial basis, loan & advances grew 5 per cent over Rs 2,17,523 crore at the end of December quarter.

Deposits for the quarter were up 22.5 per cent YoY at Rs 2,66,364 crore at March quarter end from Rs 2,17,502 crore YoY. On sequential basis, deposits were up 10.1 per cent YoY over Rs 2,41,831 crore sequentially.

Following the development, the stock rose 2.72 per cent to hit ahigh of Rs 25.29 on BSE.

CASA for the quarter came in at Rs 82,315 crore, up 23 per cent YoY over Rs 66,903 crore in Q4FY23. CASA ratio stood at 30.9 per cent against 30.8 per cent YoY, and 29.7 per cent sequentially.