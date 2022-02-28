scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Global Markets
Wall Street opens lower as investors assess Western sanctions on Russia

Feedback

Wall Street opens lower as investors assess Western sanctions on Russia

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 188.13 points, or 0.55 per cent, at the open to 33,870.62.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.48 points, or 0.70 per cent, at 4,354.17. The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.48 points, or 0.70 per cent, at 4,354.17.

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Monday as investors assessed the fallout from a new set of sanctions imposed by the Western countries on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 188.13 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 33,870.62.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.48 points, or 0.70%, at 4,354.17, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 123.80 points, or 0.90%, to 13,570.83 at the opening bell.

TAGS:

BT TV