scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
ACME Solar shares disappoint at debut; stock lists at 13% discount

Feedback

ACME Solar shares disappoint at debut; stock lists at 13% discount

ACME Solar Holdings sold its shares in the price band of Rs 275-289 apiece, which could apply for a minimum of 51 shares and its multiples thereafter to raise a total of Rs 2,900 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
ACME Solar Holdings, incorporated In June 2015, is an Indian electricity producer from renewable energy sources. It is one of the largest producers of electricity from wind and solar energy in India. ACME Solar Holdings, incorporated In June 2015, is an Indian electricity producer from renewable energy sources. It is one of the largest producers of electricity from wind and solar energy in India.

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings made a flop debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday as the renewable energy player was listed at Rs 251 on NSE, a discount of 13.15 per cent over the issue price of Rs 289 apiece. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 10.38 per cent at Rs 259 on BSE over the given issue price.

Related Articles


The listing of ACME Solar Holdings has been on the better-than-expectations. Ahead of listing, shares of ACME Solar Holdings were exchanging hands at a discount of Rs 4 per shares, suggesting a flop shop at debut. The GMP stood at Rs 30 before the bidding opened for the issue.


Gurugram-based ACME Solar Holdings sold its IPO for bidding between November 6 and November 8. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 275-289 per share with a lot size of 51 shares. It raised a total of Rs 2,900 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 2,395 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,74,74,049 equity shares.


The issue was overall subscribed just 2.75 times due to the last minute interest from the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), who rescued the issue with 3.54 times bidding for the quota. The portions retail investors and employees were subscribed 3.10 times and 1.59 times, respectively. However, The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked merely 97 per cent.


ACME Solar Holdings, incorporated In June 2015, is an Indian electricity producer from renewable energy sources. It is one of the largest producers of electricity from wind and solar energy in India. The company specializes in the development, construction, ownership, operation and maintenance of large-scale renewable energy projects.


Brokerages mostly had a positive view on the issue and suggested subscribing for a long term. JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors were the book running lead managers of the ACME Solar Holdings IPO, while Kfin Technologies was the registrar for the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 13, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement