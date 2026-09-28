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Adroit Industries IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE; fresh GMP & listing date

Adroit Industries IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE; fresh GMP & listing date

Adroit Industries (India) sold its shares in the price band of Rs 126-134 apiece, applied for a minimum of 111 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 151 crore between September 23-25.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Adroit Industries IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE; fresh GMP & listing dateChoice Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager of Adroit Industries (India) IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

The Adroit Industries (India) is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Monday, September 28. The investors applying for the auto ancillary issue may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their IPO mandates revoked by the same day.


What are the odds of getting shares or allotment odds in the Adroit Industries IPO?

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Adroit Industries IPO:

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  • Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investor out of 70 investors will get 1,554 shares (Probability: 1.43 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investor out of 289 investors will get 1,554 shares (Probability: 0.35 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investor out of 80 investors will get 111 shares (Probability: 1.25 per cent)


However, the actual allotment will depend on the IPO’s prescribed allocation rules and the number of valid applications received. Therefore, the any figure should be considered as an indicative probability only, and not a guaranteed allotment ratio for the given IPO.


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Adroit Industries IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit Search to know your allotment status.


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Adroit Industries IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘ADROITIND’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Adroit Industries IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Adroit Industries (India) in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


To recall, the IPO of Adroit Industries (India) was sold in the price band of Rs 126-134 apiece between September 23 and September 25. It sold the issue with a lot size of 111 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 151 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a sold 176.85 times, fetching over 31.47 lakh applications and bids for over Rs 18,650 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 195.04 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 332.35 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 99.81 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Adroit Industries has seen a mild recovery. Last heard, National Stock Exchange of India IPO was commanding a GMP of 55-58 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 41-43 per cent the investors. Its premium has remained largely stable.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager of Adroit Industries (India) IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Tuesday, September 29. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 10:06 AM IST
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