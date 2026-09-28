Adroit Industries IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE; fresh GMP & listing date



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Adroit Industries IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘ADROITIND’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Adroit Industries IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Adroit Industries (India) in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of Adroit Industries (India) was sold in the price band of Rs 126-134 apiece between September 23 and September 25. It sold the issue with a lot size of 111 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 151 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a sold 176.85 times, fetching over 31.47 lakh applications and bids for over Rs 18,650 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 195.04 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 332.35 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 99.81 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Adroit Industries has seen a mild recovery. Last heard, National Stock Exchange of India IPO was commanding a GMP of 55-58 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 41-43 per cent the investors. Its premium has remained largely stable.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager of Adroit Industries (India) IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Tuesday, September 29. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.