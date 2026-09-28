Shah Investor's Home IPO opens today: Should you apply or avoid? Price band, reviews,  fresh GMP

Shah Investor's home has established client relationships, increasing digital adoption and GIFT City operations provide a strong foundation for long-term growth. FY26 High revenue concentration in Gujarat and dependence on the broking business remain key concerns, said Swastika Investmart.

"Valuation around the peer average of 18 times FY26 earnings appears reasonable, but limited upside exists if priced at a premium. The IPO’s weak earnings trajectory, negative operating cash flow and Gujarat concentration, combined with limited valuation comfort, make us cautious on the issue," it added with an 'avoid' rating on the issue.

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Incorporated in 1994, Gujarat-based Shah Investor’s Home is a retail broking company providing a range of financial services, with over three decades of experience in the securities market. It primarily offers equity and derivatives brokerage services, facilitating the buying and selling of equities, IPOs and other securities for retail customers, including resident and non-resident Indians.

Its valuation appears demanding at a P/E of 26.94x, at which it is trading at a premium. Its financial performance weakened in FY26, with lower revenue, earnings and operating margins, while broking revenue also decreased. Although the client base and active clients increased, this growth has not translated into higher revenue, said Religare Broking.

"It also remains dependent on Gujarat, resulting in geographical concentration. While its established client base and low leverage provide some support, the weaker financial performance and premium valuation warrant caution. Hence, we assign a 'Neutral' rating to the IPO," it added.

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Ahead of its IPO, Shah Investor’s Home raised Rs 27.05 crore from four anchor investors at it allocated 16,19,760 equity shares at Rs 130 apiece. Anubhuti Value Trust, Gagandeep Credit Capital, Compact Structure Fund and Sunrise Investment Trust are the investors participating in the anchor book.

Shah Investor's Home is valued at 20.1 times FY26 P/E versus the peer average of 18.4 times. The two-third of the proceeds are earmarked towards working capital and MTF expansion, provides additional capital to scale its growing interest-income business, said BP Equities with a 'subscribe' rating for the issue.

Shah Investor’s Home a net profit at Rs 13.11 crore with a revenue of Rs 72.40 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026. It clocked a net profit at Rs 23.42 crore with a revenue of Rs 94.47 crore for FY25. At this price band, it is commanding a marketcap over Rs 353 crore. Last heard, its grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 9-10 per shares, hinting at 5-6 per cent listing pop.

The company operates through a diversified financial services model comprising brokerage services, distribution of financial products and investment solutions. Revenue is generated through brokerage income, fees and commission income, interest income and investment-related activities, said Ventura Securities with a 'neutral' view on the issue.

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Shah Investor's Home has reserved 50 per cent for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd on Tuesday, September 06.