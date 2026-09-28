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Sun Pharma shares in focus after global licensing deal for cholesterol drug; check details

Sun Pharma shares in focus after global licensing deal for cholesterol drug; check details

SUNPHARMA1,844.00(0.44%)

Sun Pharma will have exclusive rights to commercialise and manufacture lerodalcibep worldwide, excluding the US and China.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 9:11 AM IST
Sun Pharma shares in focus after global licensing deal for cholesterol drug; check detailsSun Pharma will be responsible for pursuing regulatory approvals in licensed territories where the drug has not yet received approval.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Sun Pharma) shares are in focus on Monday after the company announced an exclusive licensing, commercialisation and manufacturing agreement with LIB Therapeutics Inc for lerodalcibep, a PCSK9 inhibitor, across markets outside the United States and China. The drug, marketed as Lyrokaul in the European Union, received EU approval on September 21, 2026.

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In the pre-open session, Sun Pharma shares are trading at Rs 1,842.30, down 0.60% from the previous close of Rs 1,853.50.

Under the agreement, Sun Pharma will have exclusive rights to commercialise and manufacture lerodalcibep worldwide, excluding the US and China. The company will also be responsible for pursuing regulatory approvals in licensed territories where the drug has not yet received approval. LIB will receive an upfront payment, future milestone payments and royalties based on net sales in the licensed territories, while other financial terms remain confidential.

Lerodalcibep is a once-monthly PCSK9 inhibitor designed to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), commonly referred to as bad cholesterol. In the EU, it is approved under the brand name Lyrokaul for adults with hypercholesterolaemia and mixed dyslipidaemia. The treatment is administered as a once-monthly 300 mg subcutaneous injection.

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The deal gives Sun Pharma access to a sizeable and growing PCSK9 inhibitor market. According to IQVIA, the PCSK9 inhibitor market outside the US and China reached US$3.7 billion in the 12 months ended Q2 2026, growing at a 38% CAGR over the preceding two years. Europe alone accounted for US$2.9 billion of the market during the period.

Commenting on the deal, Kirti W Ganorkar, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said, “Once-monthly lerodalcibep dosing, with robust LDL-C reduction and the added benefits of a small-volume injection and six-month ambient storage, simplifies treatment for patients and offers greater convenience.” He said the agreement would strengthen Sun Pharma's global Innovative Medicines portfolio, particularly in cardiovascular care.

The drug has also received US FDA approval under the brand name Lerochol, although Sun Pharma's licensing rights under the agreement exclude the United States and China. In the EU, Lyrokaul can be stored at room temperature up to 25°C for six months after removal from refrigeration, providing additional flexibility for patients.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 9:11 AM IST
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