The $83 price tag clears Anthropic’s preliminary range of $70 to $78 set last week. At those earlier estimates, the offering valued the company — founded in 2021 — between $1.26 trillion and $1.41 trillion with all shares counted. By pricing above expectations, Anthropic is positioned to surpass Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which claimed the title for the biggest market offering in history when it debuted in June at $1.77 trillion.

Of the total offering, Anthropic is selling 956,351,354 shares, while existing stockholders are selling 23,648,646 shares — from which the company will receive no proceeds. Underwriters have also been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 147,000,000 shares. Amodei and his six fellow co-founders each plan to sell roughly $260 million worth of stock in the IPO, leaving their remaining stakes valued at more than $18 billion apiece at the top of the price range.

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Anthropic’s investor prospectus, filed last month, revealed explosive top-line growth alongside massive capital expenditures. Revenue surged from $41 million in 2023 to $386 million in 2024, before jumping more than 1,000% to $4.58 billion in 2025. In the first six months of 2026 alone, the company generated $16.29 billion in revenue and had raised $141.1 billion as of the end of June.

However, those gains came with a $80 billion net loss in the first half of 2026, driven largely by the cost of datacenter computing power. Anthropic disclosed compute purchase commitments and lease agreements exceeding $70 billion over the next 12 months, more than $450 billion by 2030, and an additional $450 billion due by 2045.

With Thursday’s listing, Anthropic becomes the first major company at the forefront of the generative AI boom to enter the public markets. Rival OpenAI was also slated to go public later this year, though CEO Sam Altman stated the company delayed its IPO to address safety concerns.