SpiceJet shares touched a high of Rs 9.97, up 4.95% from the previous close of Rs 9.50. The stock opened at Rs 9.97 and hit a low of Rs 9.70 during the session. It was last trading at Rs 9.97, up 4.95%.

Alongside the fundraise, the board also approved an increase in the airline's authorised share capital from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore. This proposal is also subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The company said the board had been apprised of investment discussions with potential new investors and had directed the management to work towards closing them expeditiously.

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SpiceJet said it has been operating in a challenging environment, with geopolitical disturbances and airspace restrictions putting pressure on its operations. The airline also highlighted a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which it said had more than doubled over the past few months, significantly increasing operating costs.

The proposed fundraise is expected to provide the airline with financial headroom to strengthen its balance sheet, support fleet expansion, meet operational requirements and restore its network.

Commenting on the development, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said, "We believe this fundraise will provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen its operations and restore the brand." He added that the airline was focused on executing its revival plan and restoring its position as a strong and competitive carrier.