Shares of SpiceJet Ltd closes 5% higher in Wednesday's trade after the airline's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through one or more fundraising routes. The proposed capital raise is aimed at strengthening the airline's financial position, rebuilding capacity and supporting its revival.
The board approved the fundraising proposal at its meeting held on November 18. The airline may raise the amount through equity shares, non-convertible debt instruments with warrants, other convertible or eligible securities, or a combination of these instruments. The fundraising may be undertaken through a qualified institutions placement (QIP), rights issue, preferential allotment, private placement or any other permitted route, subject to necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.