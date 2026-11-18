"The US legislated a minimum module import price of USc38/Wp, along with a 15 per cent import duty, making imports uneconomical. This led to cancellations of 3GW/1GW from the order books of Waaree Energies and Vikram Solar, respectively," it said.

Jefferies said the working capital cycle had increased for Emmvee and Premier Energies over end-FY26 levels, as they accumulated inventories to lock in input costs amid supply disruptions stemming from the Middle East conflict.

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Emmvee share price target

Emmvee reported healthy Ebitda and PAT growth of 39 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively, above Jefferies' estimates. Its order book rose 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while cell/module production increased 61 per cent/40 per cent YoY. The company is judiciously taking orders to sustain its US cents/Wp Ebitda margin in FY28. Jefferies projects a 34 per cent Ebitda CAGR over FY26-29E.

"The stock trades at 6.1 times forward EV/Ebitda, at a discount of around 30 per cent to peers. The brokerage reiterated its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 430, based on 10 times EV/Ebitda," Jefferies said.

Premier Energies share price target

Premier Energies reported Ebitda and PAT above Jefferies' estimates. Its order book rose 9 per cent QoQ. Non-DCR margins have contracted to single digits, affecting 25-30 per cent of the order book. The newly commissioned 7GW cell line will cushion margins. Jefferies projects a 26 per cent Ebitda CAGR over FY26-29E. It maintained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,015, based on September 2028E EV/Ebitda of 12 times.

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Waaree Energies share price target

Waaree Energies' Q2 Ebitda and PAT were significantly below Jefferies' estimates due to a margin miss stemming from non-DCR margin compression and lower exports. The Waaree management expects margins to improve from the second half of FY27, driven by cell capacity additions and US manufacturing expansion. Its order book declined 4 per cent QoQ due to cancelled US orders.

Jefferies maintained its 'Underperform' rating with a target price of Rs 2,000, based on eight times September 2028E EV/Ebitda.