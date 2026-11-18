Broader indices also ended lower, with Nifty Midcap 100 declining 1.22 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 shedding 0.35 per cent.

Ankur Punj, Managing Director at Equirus Wealth, said, "Indian equity markets saw sharp profit-booking, with benchmark indices retreating from their recent nine-month highs as investors turned cautious amid mixed global cues and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Concerns over potential regulatory changes in the securities market, rising US-Iran tensions and renewed uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate trajectory have added to near-term volatility."

Punj also said, "While easing crude oil prices and sustained foreign portfolio inflows are providing some support, investors are using the recent rally to lock in gains, particularly in stocks that have seen sharp appreciation. This is a healthy consolidation after the recent upmove rather than a change in the broader market outlook. India's medium- to long-term fundamentals remain intact, supported by improving corporate earnings and resilient domestic demand."

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He advised investors should remain selective, with a focus on quality businesses across banking, IT, pharmaceuticals, capital goods and manufacturing, backed by sustainable earnings growth and reasonable valuations.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted, "Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials ahead of the US FOMC minutes have bolstered expectations of further Fed rate hikes. The resulting strength in the greenback exerted pressure on non-yielding assets such as gold and weighed on global commodity prices. Domestic yields rose in tandem, triggering profit booking near recent highs as elevated yields weighed on equity valuations, while softer crude and foreign inflows continued to support the rupee's resilience."

Nair added, "Sectorally, the higher-for-longer interest-rate outlook weighed on rate-sensitive consumer durables and autos, while metals registered sharper declines as softer commodity prices compounded the weakness. IT also declined as Nvidia's results reinforced concerns over AI-led disruption to traditional services. However, PSU banks gained on healthy asset quality and attractive valuations, while a rotation into defensives lifted pharma and healthcare stocks."

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Nifty outlook

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Profit booking was witnessed today, with Nifty forming a bearish candlestick pattern, although buying interest emerged from lower levels. Additionally, a negative RSI divergence on the hourly chart indicates the possibility of further profit booking towards the 25,000 mark. However, the broader trend remains bullish, and the buy-on-dips strategy should continue for index traders. On the downside, 25,000 remains a crucial support, while 25,300 and 25,500 are immediate resistance levels. Overall, Nifty is expected to trade within the 25,000–25,500 range."