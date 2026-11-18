Nomura retained its Buy rating on Lupin Ltd and raised its target price to Rs 2,780 from Rs 2,675, citing attractive valuations despite expectations of near-term weakness in its US business. The brokerage believes the concerns around declining US sales are largely reflected in the stock's current valuation, making the risk-reward favourable over the next one to two years.
Nomura's revised target price implies an upside of around 40.6% from the closing price of Rs 1,977 on November 16. The brokerage has based its target on 30 times its estimated FY29 earnings per share of Rs 92.70. It said Lupin's valuation multiples are currently towards the lower end of their six-year range, with the stock trading at 11.8 times one-year forward EV/EBITDA and 20.5 times one-year forward price-to-earnings, based on Bloomberg consensus estimates.