Lupin shares touched a high of Rs 1,993, up 2% from the previous close of Rs 1,953.90. The stock opened at Rs 1,960.40 and hit a low of Rs 1,946.60 during the session. It was last trading at Rs 1,968.95, up 0.77%.

The brokerage expects Lupin's US sales to decline in the near term as competition increases for three key products, gJynarque, gMyrbetriq and gSpiriva Handihaler. These products contributed around 40% of the company's US revenue in the September 2026 quarter. However, Nomura expects the erosion to be slower than management's guidance and estimates FY27 US sales at $1.25 billion, above the company's guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

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Nomura expects additional competition to affect sales of gJynarque and gMyrbetriq, while pricing pressure could weigh on gSpiriva. It has also factored in lower base business sales in the US, currency movements, slower growth in select markets such as Brazil and higher expenses. Following these changes, the brokerage cut its earnings estimates for FY27, FY28 and FY29 by 14%, 2% and 8%, respectively.

Despite these near-term pressures, the brokerage sees support from Lupin's domestic formulations business, a strong balance sheet and its pipeline of complex generics. It expects India's formulations business to grow 20-30% ahead of the broader market, supported by chronic therapies such as cardiac, diabetes and respiratory treatments. These segments account for 62% of the company's India sales.