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According to Goldman Sachs' Chief India Economist Santanu Sengupta, El Niño-related risks to winter crop production could push food inflation around 2 percentage points higher in calendar 2027 to 7.7%. He also expects core inflation to firm up in early 2027 as input-cost pass-through broadens across goods and services, before easing later in the year.

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“With headline inflation likely to remain slightly above 6% through Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 in our forecasts, and price pressures broadening across core goods and services, we expect the RBI to continue its calibrated tightening cycle. In our baseline forecast, we expect a further 25 bps hike in December and 50 bps of additional tightening in the first half of calendar 2027,” Sengupta noted.

Overall, he sees headline inflation at around 5.7% in 2027, and core inflation to also remain elevated at around 4.7%.

“Risks are skewed to the upside, reflecting asymmetric upside risks to our oil price forecasts and the potential for more severe El Niño-related crop losses to raise domestic and global food prices,” added Sengupta.

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The monetary policy tightening will have some impact on credit growth, which has been strong, and also create headwinds for private capital expenditure, which has seen a nascent recovery.

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At the same time, he does not see public capex accelerating as the government will likely continue fiscal prudence, while accommodating higher wages and subsidy outlays.

All this will weigh on India's GDP growth, which is expected to “moderate” to 7.2% in calendar 2027 from 7.9% expected in 2026.

Rising interest rates may not dampen the equity market mood, though. After relentless selling this year, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pumped in Rs 94,963 crore this month till November 17, significantly more than the nearly Rs 71,000 crore they sold in September and October.

Still, FPIs remain net sellers to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore so far in 2026.

Amid the FII sell-off this year, there have been growing demands that the government withdraw long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, especially for FIIs.

Speaking last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also indicated that the government was open to hearing suggestions on LTCG.

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But the recent FII inflows are not necessarily LTCG-driven, according to Sunil Koul, global emerging markets equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.

Earnings growth in India has been strong, with results beating consensus estimates for five straight quarters, he pointed out. “With earnings growth slowing globally as AI capex peaks, India’s durable growth appeal should come back,” felt Koul.

Goldman Sachs has upgraded India to overweight, with a Nifty 50 target of 28,500 by the end of 2027, an upside of nearly 13% from the current level.

Strong domestic demand, robust earnings and decade-low foreign positioning make India an attractive market to diversify beyond the AI trade, said Koul.

Amid massive FII selling and rising oil prices, the Indian rupee faced tremendous pressure, slipping to 96.96 to the US dollar in May 2026. But, aided by RBI measures, cooling oil and rebound in FII investments, the rupee has bounced back to around 93.45 against the greenback on November 18.

Goldman Sachs believes the worst is over for the rupee. Sengupta said that despite the West Asia shock, India's current account deficit was expected to remain contained around 1% of GDP over 2026 and 2027, supported by robust services exports and remittances. Furthermore, while equity inflows from FPIs were recovering, potential inclusion of India's bonds to Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index in 2027 could add to debt inflows, he pointed out.

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He sees the rupee stabilise around the 94-to-the-dollar mark over three months, before gradually slipping to around 96 by end of 2027.

