The aggregate business of PSBs grew 15.5 per cent YoY to Rs 301.6 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026, crossing the Rs 300 lakh crore mark for the first time.

Aggregate deposits increased 13.1 per cent to Rs 275 lakh crore, while advances grew 18.8 per cent to Rs 136.4 lakh crore.

Credit growth was recorded across key lending segments. Retail loans increased 17 per cent YoY, while agriculture and MSME loans grew 19.5 per cent and 20.4 per cent, respectively.

PSBs also reported an improvement in asset quality, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declining to 1.69 per cent and the net NPA ratio falling to 0.33 per cent.

The slippage ratio stood at 0.62 per cent, while recoveries and upgradations improved by 21.1 per cent. All PSBs reported a provisioning coverage ratio of more than 90 per cent, according to the Ministry's release.

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The aggregate capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of PSBs stood at 16.89 per cent as of September 30, 2026, marking an improvement of 93 bps from a year earlier.

The cost-to-income ratio improved by 191 bps YoY to 47.38 per cent in H1 FY27. The cost-to-assets ratio also declined by 14 bps to 1.60 per cent.

PSU bank stocks in focus?

Improvement in profitability, asset quality and capital adequacy points to stronger financial metrics for the PSU banking sector. However, future performance will also depend on loan growth, deposit mobilisation, net interest margins, credit costs and valuations.

The data set was released post-market hours on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Nifty PSU Bank sub-index closed in positive territory, even as the broader domestic equity benchmarks witnessed profit booking and settled lower after a sharp two-session rise.