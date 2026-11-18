The development has unsettled liquor companies, including Pernod Ricard and Diageo, which import Scotch in bulk for blending into whiskies sold in India's $65 billion liquor market.

The India-UK trade agreement had reduced tariffs on Scotch whisky imports from 150% to 75%, a move welcomed by British exporters and Indian liquor manufacturers.

However, Indian customs investigators have questioned the classification of bulk Scotch concentrates imported by companies for use in blended whiskies, according to Reuters.

The Indian investigators argue that these imports fall under a customs classification introduced in May for "compound alcoholic preparations", which attracts a 150% tariff.

In Case You Missed It: India-UK trade deal hits tariff hurdle: Customs seeks 150% duty on bulk Scotch, shipments held at ports

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An additional consumption tax takes the effective duty and tax burden to 162.5%, according to the government document reviewed by Reuters and eight sources, including industry executives and customs agents.

The dispute has disrupted imports, with thousands of litres of bulk Scotch belonging to Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi held in more than 80 shipping containers at Indian ports, Reuters reported last week.

Under a provisional release arrangement pending investigation, companies must pay duty equivalent to 75% of the value of the goods upfront and provide bank guarantees for the remaining amount.

"Industry has already reduced prices of Scotch products in the market when the India-UK pact kicked in, and now they are faced with higher duties again," Reuters quoted a source in the liquor importing business as saying.

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Pernod Ricard, which owns UK-based Chivas Brothers, Diageo and several Indian liquor companies maintain that both bulk and bottled Scotch imports should attract the 75% tariff under the trade agreement.

According to the report, Pernod Ricard and Diageo are arranging bank guarantees and additional funding to secure the release of their blocked shipments and maintain business operations.

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Bacardi is still considering its next steps, three sources told the news agency.

The disagreement marks the first major dispute involving the India-UK trade pact since its implementation in July.

The dispute is significant for India's whisky industry, which relies heavily on bulk Scotch imports for blending.

According to Reuters, around 80% of Scotch whisky imported from Britain by volume arrives in bulk rather than in bottles.

Most of this Scotch is used to produce Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), where imported Scotch is blended with other spirits to make whiskies sold at lower prices than fully imported brands.

India is the world's largest market for Scotch whisky by volume.