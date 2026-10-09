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BHEL, Divis Labs, BSE: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

BHEL, Divis Labs, BSE: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

BHEL429.60(4.21%)

Master Capital Services said that BHEL has maintained a strong bullish structure and recently registered a fresh all time high above Rs 445, confirming sustained upward momentum.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 8:42 AM IST
BHEL, Divis Labs, BSE: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop lossBSE has shown signs of a potential bullish trend reversal after breaking above the declining trendline above Rs 3,300, signalling improving price momentum, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Thursday amid the rising crude oil prices, elevated bond yields, weakness in the Indian rupee and relentless FII selling. Interest rate hikes and hawkish tone also weighed on the sentiments. The BSE Sensex crashed 1,045.46 points, or 1.44 per cent, to end at 71,593.24, while NSE's Nifty50 nose-dived 371.25 points, or 1.64 per cent, to settle at 22,231.80.

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Select buzzing stocks including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd and BSE are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks for Friday's trading session:


BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,650-3,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,050
BSE Ltd has shown signs of a potential bullish trend reversal after breaking above the declining trendline above Rs 3,300, signalling improving price momentum. Following a sustained downtrend, the stock found strong support around the Rs 3,050 horizontal support zone and witnessed a sharp rebound, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. The recovery has enabled the price to reclaim its key moving averages, strengthening the near term technical setup. The chart structure has also turned positive, with the formation of a higher high indicating improving trend dynamics. Sustained trading above Rs 3,050 would keep the reversal structure intact and support further upside. Overall, the setup favours a buy on dip approach.

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Bharat Heavy Electricals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 465-475 | Stop Loss: Rs 400
BHEL has maintained a strong bullish structure and recently registered a fresh all time high above Rs 445, confirming sustained upward momentum. The breakout followed a period of healthy consolidation around the 21 and 55 EMAs, indicating strong accumulation while preserving the broader uptrend. Following the breakout, the stock has retraced towards the breakout zone, creating a favourable buy on dip opportunity. The price continues to hold above its key moving averages, while the formation of higher highs and higher lows reinforces the positive chart structure. Sustained price action above Rs 445 could support further upside and continuation of the prevailing medium term bullish trend.


Divis Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 10,000-10,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 8,900
Divis Labs continues to exhibit a robust bullish setup, consolidating near its 21 EMA following a strong upward move. This consolidation appears constructive, allowing the price to absorb recent gains while retaining its underlying strength. The stock continues to form a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, confirming the prevailing upward trend. Sustained trading above the 21 EMA further reflects healthy buying interest and trend resilience. The Rs 9,300-9,350 zone remains an important near term support area, while a decisive move above Rs 9,600 could trigger the next leg of the uptrend.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 8:42 AM IST
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