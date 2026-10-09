BHEL, Divis Labs, BSE: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss



BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,650-3,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,050

BSE Ltd has shown signs of a potential bullish trend reversal after breaking above the declining trendline above Rs 3,300, signalling improving price momentum. Following a sustained downtrend, the stock found strong support around the Rs 3,050 horizontal support zone and witnessed a sharp rebound, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. The recovery has enabled the price to reclaim its key moving averages, strengthening the near term technical setup. The chart structure has also turned positive, with the formation of a higher high indicating improving trend dynamics. Sustained trading above Rs 3,050 would keep the reversal structure intact and support further upside. Overall, the setup favours a buy on dip approach.

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Bharat Heavy Electricals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 465-475 | Stop Loss: Rs 400

BHEL has maintained a strong bullish structure and recently registered a fresh all time high above Rs 445, confirming sustained upward momentum. The breakout followed a period of healthy consolidation around the 21 and 55 EMAs, indicating strong accumulation while preserving the broader uptrend. Following the breakout, the stock has retraced towards the breakout zone, creating a favourable buy on dip opportunity. The price continues to hold above its key moving averages, while the formation of higher highs and higher lows reinforces the positive chart structure. Sustained price action above Rs 445 could support further upside and continuation of the prevailing medium term bullish trend.



Divis Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 10,000-10,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 8,900

Divis Labs continues to exhibit a robust bullish setup, consolidating near its 21 EMA following a strong upward move. This consolidation appears constructive, allowing the price to absorb recent gains while retaining its underlying strength. The stock continues to form a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, confirming the prevailing upward trend. Sustained trading above the 21 EMA further reflects healthy buying interest and trend resilience. The Rs 9,300-9,350 zone remains an important near term support area, while a decisive move above Rs 9,600 could trigger the next leg of the uptrend.