GEM Aromatics IPO to open on on August 19; check price band, issue size & more

GEM Aromatics is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 309–325 per share. The subscription will be available from August 19 to August 21, following anchor bidding on August 18. The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 175 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 8.5 million shares, targeting a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 1,700 crore.

The IPO aims to raise funds primarily for debt repayment of its subsidiary, Krystal Ingredients. GEM Aromatics reported a total debt of Rs 260 crore as of June. The allocation includes 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 35% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

With over two decades in operation, GEM Aromatics is a key player in the manufacture of specialty ingredients such as essential oils and aroma chemicals. Its diverse product line caters to industries including oral care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, reflecting a robust business model.

GEM Aromatics reported revenue of Rs 503.95 crore for the financial year ended March 2025, up from Rs 452.45 crore the previous year. Net profits increased from Rs 50.10 crore to Rs 53.38 crore, demonstrating steady growth and operational efficiency.

The company boasts 70 products across four main categories: mint derivatives, clove derivatives, phenol, and other natural and synthetic ingredients. This diverse portfolio underscores its strong market presence and adaptability.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book running lead manager for the IPO, with Kfin Technologies serving as the registrar. The shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE. The expected listing on August 26.

GEM Aromatics' strategic focus on debt reduction aims to strengthen its financial position and enhance operational capabilities. This financial restructuring is designed to support future growth and expansion plans.,