Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO opens: Should you apply? Check price band, fresh GMP, reviews & more

Incorporated in 2010, Mumbai-based Glass Wall Systems (India) is a façade solutions and fenestration provider with operations in India as well as international markets, including the United States and Australia. It has over two decades of industry experience and, as of March 31, 2026, has completed more than 158 projects.

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Ahead of its IPO, Glass Wall Systems raised Rs 128.37 crore from 15 anchor investors as it allocated 70,53,127 shares for Rs 182 apeice. Its anchor book included names like HDFC MF, Bank of India MF, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Abakkus Growth Fund, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia), Bengal Finance and Investments, Subhkam Ventures, India Capital Growth Fund and more.

Glass Wall Systems (India) reported a net profit at Rs 83.79 crore with a revenue of Rs 471.43 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026. Its net profit stood at Rs 57.51 crore with a revenue of Rs 288.14 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At current valuations, it shall command a market capitalization little more than Rs 1,600 crore.

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Glass Wall Systems (India) has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of reservation. Retail investors will have 35 per cent of the allocation in the IPO. Last heard, it was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 45-50 apiece, suggesting nearly 25-27 per cent listing gains for the investors.

IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers for the Glass Wall Systems (India)IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 16, 2026. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say about the IPO of Glass Wall Systems (India):

SBI Securities

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Glass Wall Systems has an established market position, over two decades of industry experience and integrated capabilities across design, engineering, manufacturing and project execution. It delivered revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 22.5 per cent, 38.7 per cent and 103.4 per cent, respectively during FY24-FY26 period, reflecting strong operating growth and improving profitability, said SBI Securities

"Its order book of Rs 981 crore as of July 2026 provides healthy revenue visibility, while the proposed glass processing unit should support margins, improve supply-chain control and reduce dependence on third-party processors. The acquisition of Yes Systems also expands its presence in the premium residential fenestration segment through the ORIA brand," it said with a 'subscribe for long-term' tag.

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Swastika Investmart

Rating: Subscribe

Glass Wall Systems' revenue grew 64 per cent to Rs 457 crore in FY26, while PAT reached Rs 83.8 crore, while profitability remains healthy with EBITDA margin stood at 23 per cent, with ROCE and ROE at a strong 43 per cent and 38.6 per cent, respectively. Its order book has grown to Rs 846 crore, giving the company good visibility for future revenues, said Swastika Investmart.

The IPO looks reasonably valued compared with its listed peer, it added, suggesting a subscribe rating on the issue, citing its strong growth, healthy returns and a debt-light balance sheet are positives, but investors should keep an eye on real-estate demand and execution risks.



Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Glass Wall Systems (India) has established a strong presence in India and international markets including the USA and Australia, supported by its integrated manufacturing capabilities, established client relationships and track record of executing complex façade projects. As of March 31, 2026, the company had completed 158 projects, said Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

"Its integrated façade capabilities, growing international presence, marquee customer base and backward integration into glass processing provide visibility for long-term growth. However, considering the proposed valuation relative to its listed peer, the IPO appears fairly valued and thus, we issue a 'subscribe for long term' for this issue," it added.

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Master Capital Services

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Glass Wall Systems is positioned to benefit from rising demand for premium facade and fenestration solutions, supported by its more than two decades of industry experience. Its expansion into luxury fenestration through the acquisition of Yes Systems further strengthens its ability to participate in the rapidly growing premium residential segment," said Master Capital with a 'subscribe for long-term' rating.



BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

The issue is valued at 18.4 times FY26 diluted EPS of Rs.9.90. It, however, has reported superior profitability, with ROE of 32 per cent in FY26 compared with the peer's ROE of 8.7 per cent, which supports the valuation, said BP Equities, suggesting a 'subscribe for long-term' rating to the IPO, considering its strong financial performance and growth prospects.



Ventura

Rating: Subscribe

Glass Wall Systems (India) operates in the façade and fenestration industry, supported by growth in commercial and premium residential real estate, demand for energy-efficient building envelopes and increasing architectural complexity. Its business spans domestic façade solution, said Ventura with a 'subscribe' rating for the issue.