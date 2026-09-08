RIL share price: Stock in focus on Rs 12,500 crore bond sale report, Jio IPO update

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd are in focus on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report quoting people familiar with the matter suggested that the oil-to-telecom major is planning to raise as much as Rs 12,500 crore ($1.3 billion) via local-currency bonds as early as next week. This, as per the report, would make it the largest listed deal in the market this year.
Besides, another Bloomberg report suggested RIL is set to hold meetings across the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and the Middle East, as it plans to formally kick off outreach for Jio Platforms' IPO.