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Why Adani Power shares are in focus today: Targets by Bernstein, Antique

Why Adani Power shares are in focus today: Targets by Bernstein, Antique

Adani Power shares: GVK Energy owns and operates a 330 MW hydroelectric power plant located in Uttarakhand through its subsidiary Alaknanda Hydro Power Company Ltd. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 8:17 AM IST
Why Adani Power shares are in focus today: Targets by Bernstein, AntiqueAdani Power share price target: Bernstein's Nikhil Nigania suggested 'Outperform' on the stock with a target of Rs 220 on Tuesday.

Adani Power Ltd shares are in focus on Tuesday after the Adani group firm received Letter of Intent (LoI)  for its resolution plan for GVK Energy Ltd (GVKEL) from resolution professional. The committee of creditors of GVK Energy, which was undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 had approved the resolution plan submitted by Adani Power Ltd.

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As per data compiled from Bloomberg, Bernstein's Nikhil Nigania suggested 'Outperform' on the stock with a target of Rs 220 on Tuesday. Antique Stock Broking's Ishan Verma on Monday suggested 'Buy' on the stock with a target of Rs 282. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target for the stock at Rs 252.30 suggested 23.40 per cent potential upside for the stock.

GVK Energy owns and operates a 330 MW hydroelectric power plant located in Uttarakhand through its subsidiary Alaknanda Hydro Power Company Ltd.

Adani Power said the implementation of the resolution plan is subject to the terms of the LOI and requisite approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad or any other regulatory authority, courts and tribunal, as the case may be, under applicable law

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MOFSL recently initiated coverage on Adani Power with a 'Buy' rating and target of Rs 250 per share. IT likes Adani Power for ambitious growth plans, solid execution track record demonstrated by acquisition and turnaround of multiple distressed plants, and optionality from nuclear foray and limited competition in the thermal segment.

APL, is India’s largest private thermal power producer with a capacity of 18GW in Q1, accounting for 24 per cent of private and 8 per cent of aggregate coal and lignite-based capacity in India. APL sells power under long/medium-term PPAs with DISCOMs and merchant contracts.

"We see APL as the natural winner of India's upcoming thermal capacity build-out and beneficiary of a benign competitive environment. As the Central Electricity Authority (CEA)’s 86GW thermal capacity pipeline expands further, we note that APL faces limited competition as NTPC generally only participates in regulated tariff-linked projects, Tata Power has publicly stated its intent to focus away from thermal and towards renewables, and JSW Energy already has an ambitious pipeline of thermal/RE projects with a target to reach 30GW by 2030," MOFSL said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 8:17 AM IST
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