Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, Polycab, KEI Industries shares in focus; here's why

Shares of Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, Polycab, KEI Industries, RR Kabel, KEI Industries, Finolex Cables, Universal Cables and Dynamic Cables are in focus today after copper prices rose to a record high on the London Metal Exchange. Hindalco Industries from the Aditya Birla Group is the largest producer of refined copper in India.
Hindustan Copper is also another major vertically integrated copper producer in India. Copper is an excellent conductor of electricity. Hence, cables and wires stocks are in focus today. Polycab, KEI Industries, RR Kabel, KEI Industries, Finolex Cables, Universal Cables and Dynamic Cables are among the key cables and wires stocks in India.