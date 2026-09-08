Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, Polycab, KEI Industries shares in focus; here's why

The rise in copper prices comes after a rally fueled by anticipation that President Donald Trump will levy US tariffs on imports of refined metal.

Benchmark three-month futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose as much as 0.8% to reach a record $14,533 a tonne, surpassing the previous record set in January.

Copper’s 17% gain over the past year reflects a deepening structural imbalance between global supply and demand. An ageing base of large copper mines is finding it increasingly difficult to expand output fast enough to meet rising consumption. At the same time, demand is being driven higher by the rapid expansion of data centres, renewable energy projects and electricity grids.

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This widening supply gap has strengthened the long-standing bullish case for copper, with expectations that constrained mine supply could continue to support prices over the longer term.