NSDL, Protean eGov, CDSL: Stocks to trade ahead of NSE IPO— Key levels, target prices & stop loss

National Securities Depository | Wait & Watch | Resistance: Rs 840 | Support: Rs 800

NSDL is consolidating in the Rs 800–840 range, indicating a period of sideways price movement. The stock is trading below its key moving averages, suggesting that the short-term trend remains weak and buying momentum is yet to improve. A decisive breakout above Rs 840 could trigger fresh buying interest and signal a possible recovery. Sustaining above this resistance would strengthen the bullish outlook and may attract further momentum-based buying. On the downside, Rs 800 remains the immediate support, and holding this level is important to maintain the current consolidation structure. A breakdown below Rs 800 could weaken the setup and lead to further selling pressure. As of now, Rs 800 is the key support and Rs 840 is the immediate resistance. Traders should wait for a clear breakout above Rs 840 before considering a fresh bullish move.



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Protean eGov Technologies | Caution | Resistance: Rs 540 | Support: Rs 480

Protean is looking weak on the daily chart, despite posting recent gains. This recovery indicates some buying interest, but it has not yet confirmed a meaningful trend reversal. Rs 480 is the immediate support, while Rs 540 remains the key resistance. If the stock sustains above Rs 480, a brief bounce towards Rs 540 may be possible. However, this bounce should not be treated as a fresh buying opportunity. A decisive breakout above Rs 540 would be required to improve the bullish outlook and trigger fresh buying interest. Until then, the stock may continue to remain under pressure. As of now, the strategy is to wait and watch.

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Central Depository Services (India) | Wait & Watch | Resistance: Rs 1,453 | Support: Rs 1,350

CDSL is sustaining above all its key moving averages, indicating a positive trend and continued buying interest. The stock is holding above its important support zone of Rs 1,350, which is crucial for maintaining the bullish structure. However, Rs 1,453 remains the immediate resistance. A decisive breakout above Rs 1,453, preferably with strong volumes, could trigger fresh buying interest and signal the possibility of further upside. Until then, the stock may continue to consolidate below resistance. Traders should monitor whether the stock sustains above Rs 1,350, as a breakdown below this level could weaken the setup. Fresh buying will be considered only above Rs 1,453, while Rs 1,350 remains the key support.