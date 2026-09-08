LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 8): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

With the latest increase, Delhi’s CNG prices have risen by nearly ₹10 per kg this year, from ₹77.09 per kg in January. CNG prices vary across states depending on factors such as local VAT and taxes.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 8

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 8

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh Advertisement 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 8

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on September 8

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Govt looks to diversify

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

ALSO READ: India paid 29% more for cooking gas after Hormuz strikes: Report

Iran threatened on Monday to retaliate against any new US attacks on its assets, warning that energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including US oil ​and gas interests, was vulnerable. "Strike our assets and you get struck," Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqher Ghalibaf said after US and Iranian strikes on shipping at the ‌weekend that pushed oil prices up near six-week highs on Monday.

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The latest threat underscores the risks of further escalation after the sides traded blows again at the weekend, with no sign of progress towards a diplomatic breakthrough that could end more than six months of conflict and restore normal energy flows through the Gulf.