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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 8): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 8): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, and PNG prices today: This comes even as the government is seeking to reduce dependence on imported cooking gas, secure supplies from alternative sources, strengthen domestic LPG availability and expand piped natural gas connections.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 9:12 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 8): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, as CNG prices are increased in Delhi and neighbouring cities. This comes even as the government is seeking to reduce dependence on imported cooking gas, secure supplies from alternative sources, strengthen domestic LPG availability and expand piped natural gas connections.

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Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has raised CNG prices in Mumbai by ₹2 per kg to ₹88 per kg, effective September 1. The company has also increased domestic piped natural gas (DPNG) prices by ₹1 per SCM. The hike follows Indraprastha Gas Ltd’s (IGL) recent ₹3.89 per kg increase in Delhi, taking CNG prices to ₹86.98 per kg from ₹83.09 per kg. IGL cited a sharp rise in international LNG prices due to the renewed West Asia crisis and disruptions to gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

With the latest increase, Delhi’s CNG prices have risen by nearly ₹10 per kg this year, from ₹77.09 per kg in January. CNG prices vary across states depending on factors such as local VAT and taxes.

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MUST READ: MGL hikes CNG, PNG prices in Mumbai from September 1; check revised rates

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 8

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 8

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

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2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 8

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on September 8 

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Govt looks to diversify

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

ALSO READ: India paid 29% more for cooking gas after Hormuz strikes: Report

Iran threatened on Monday to retaliate against any new US attacks on its assets, warning that energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including US oil ​and gas interests, was vulnerable. "Strike our assets and you get struck," Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqher Ghalibaf said after US and Iranian strikes on shipping at the ‌weekend that pushed oil prices up near six-week highs on Monday.

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The latest threat underscores the risks of further escalation after the sides traded blows again at the weekend, with no sign of progress towards a diplomatic breakthrough that could end more than six months of conflict and restore normal energy flows through the Gulf.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 9:12 AM IST
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