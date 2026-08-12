'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 14: Tom Holland's film tops ₹516 crore in India, tops $1.6 billion worldwide

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office collection

The film opened with an impressive ₹ 60.60 crore on Day 1 and witnessed strong growth over its opening weekend. It collected ₹ 49.35 crore on Day 2, followed by ₹ 70.25 crore on Day 3 and ₹ 77.75 crore on Day 4. The collections then settled during the weekdays, with the movie earning ₹ 23.80 crore on Day 5, ₹ 21.75 crore on Day 6 and ₹ 17 crore on Day 7. By the end of its first week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had accumulated ₹ 334.75 crore net in India.

The superhero film maintained momentum during its second weekend, collecting ₹ 14.25 crore on Day 8, ₹ 15 crore on Day 9, ₹ 31 crore on Day 10 and ₹ 34.70 crore on Day 11. Collections dropped during the following weekdays, with the film earning ₹ 7.60 crore on Day 12 and ₹ 8.50 crore on Day 13. With the latest figures from Day 14, the film's India net has climbed to ₹ 431.61 crore.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection

Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered an even bigger box-office performance. According to Sacnilk, the film crossed the $1.67 billion mark worldwide within 12 days. The worldwide total includes around $1.01 billion from international markets, with the film performing strongly across several territories. The movie has already surpassed the original The Avengers, which finished its global theatrical run with around $1.52 billion.

China has emerged as one of the film's biggest international markets, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly collecting approximately $186.6 million in 12 days. The film also remained strong in North America, where its domestic collection had reached around $610 million by Day 12. With its international haul crossing the $1 billion mark, the film has established itself as one of the biggest global box-office successes of 2026.

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With its India gross crossing ₹ 516 crore and worldwide collection already reaching $1.67 billion, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is firmly in blockbuster territory. Sacnilk's projections suggest that the film could potentially finish its worldwide theatrical run in the $2.5 billion-$2.7 billion range if its momentum continues. As the film enters the latter part of its theatrical run, all eyes are now on whether Tom Holland's Spider-Man can push the global total closer to another major box-office milestone.