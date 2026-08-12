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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 14: Tom Holland's film tops ₹516 crore in India, tops $1.6 billion worldwide

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 14: Tom Holland's film tops ₹516 crore in India, tops $1.6 billion worldwide

The movie has continued to attract audiences despite entering its second week, maintaining a strong presence across theatres

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 10:19 AM IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 14: Tom Holland's film tops ₹516 crore in India, tops $1.6 billion worldwideSpider-Man: Brand New Day continues its strong theatrical run

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its strong theatrical run as Tom Holland's latest Marvel superhero film enters its 14th day at the box office. The movie has continued to attract audiences despite entering its second week, maintaining a strong presence across theatres

Tom Holland's latest superhero film has collected ₹ 431.61 crore net in India, while its India gross collection has reached ₹ 516.02 crore. On Day 14, the film had collected ₹0.06 crore in India by the time of reporting, with the figure expected to increase as the day progresses, according to Sacnilk.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office collection

The film opened with an impressive ₹ 60.60 crore on Day 1 and witnessed strong growth over its opening weekend. It collected ₹ 49.35 crore on Day 2, followed by ₹ 70.25 crore on Day 3 and ₹ 77.75 crore on Day 4. The collections then settled during the weekdays, with the movie earning ₹ 23.80 crore on Day 5, ₹ 21.75 crore on Day 6 and ₹ 17 crore on Day 7. By the end of its first week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had accumulated ₹ 334.75 crore net in India.

The superhero film maintained momentum during its second weekend, collecting ₹ 14.25 crore on Day 8, ₹ 15 crore on Day 9, ₹ 31 crore on Day 10 and ₹ 34.70 crore on Day 11. Collections dropped during the following weekdays, with the film earning ₹ 7.60 crore on Day 12 and ₹ 8.50 crore on Day 13. With the latest figures from Day 14, the film's India net has climbed to ₹ 431.61 crore.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection

Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered an even bigger box-office performance. According to Sacnilk, the film crossed the $1.67 billion mark worldwide within 12 days. The worldwide total includes around $1.01 billion from international markets, with the film performing strongly across several territories. The movie has already surpassed the original The Avengers, which finished its global theatrical run with around $1.52 billion.

China has emerged as one of the film's biggest international markets, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly collecting approximately $186.6 million in 12 days. The film also remained strong in North America, where its domestic collection had reached around $610 million by Day 12. With its international haul crossing the $1 billion mark, the film has established itself as one of the biggest global box-office successes of 2026.

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With its India gross crossing ₹ 516 crore and worldwide collection already reaching $1.67 billion, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is firmly in blockbuster territory. Sacnilk's projections suggest that the film could potentially finish its worldwide theatrical run in the $2.5 billion-$2.7 billion range if its momentum continues. As the film enters the latter part of its theatrical run, all eyes are now on whether Tom Holland's Spider-Man can push the global total closer to another major box-office milestone.

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Published on: Aug 12, 2026 10:19 AM IST
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