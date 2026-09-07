EPFO UAN services go mobile: Generate, activate and authenticate your account on UMANG

Generate and activate a new UAN

The facility is particularly useful for employees entering the EPF system for the first time. To generate a UAN through UMANG, members need a valid Aadhaar number, an Aadhaar-linked mobile number and the Aadhaar Face RD application.

Users have to open UMANG and select “UAN Allotment and Activation”. After entering their Aadhaar and mobile number and providing consent for Aadhaar validation, they can request an OTP. The OTP is sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

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The system then checks whether the Aadhaar number is already associated with an existing UAN. If no UAN is found, the user proceeds to face authentication. After consent is provided, a face scan is performed using the Aadhaar authentication system. Once verification is successful, a new UAN is generated and sent to the registered mobile number.



UMANG ऐप के माध्यम से अब आप अपना UAN (यूनिवर्सल अकाउंट नंबर) अलॉट, एक्टिवेट और ऑथेंटिकेट कर सकते हैं। UAN प्राप्त होने के बाद EPFO की ऑनलाइन सेवाओं का लाभ उठाना और भी आसान हो जाता है। आप अपना EPF बैलेंस देख सकते हैं, पासबुक डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं, pic.twitter.com/1QMHJyufzD — Ministry of Labour & Employment, GoI (@LabourMinistry) September 4, 2026

Existing UAN holders can activate their account

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Employees who already have a UAN but have not activated it can use the “UAN Activation” option on UMANG.

Members need to enter their UAN, Aadhaar number and mobile number and provide consent for Aadhaar validation. After OTP verification, they can complete face authentication through the UIDAI system.

Following successful verification, the UAN is activated and the member receives the UAN and a temporary password through SMS. The EPFO database is also updated with the verified photograph and address.

Face authentication for activated UANs

UMANG also provides a “Face Authentication of Already Activated UANs” option. Existing members can provide consent and complete face authentication, after which the UIDAI system verifies their identity and fetches relevant Aadhaar and UAN information.

The verified details are then used to update EPFO records automatically, reducing the need for separate authentication procedures.

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What if authentication fails?

Members may encounter issues such as invalid Aadhaar or mobile details, OTP failure, unsuccessful face authentication or a notification that a UAN already exists. In such cases, users can re-enter their details, resend the OTP or retry face authentication. If the problem persists, they may need to contact support.

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UMANG, developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the National e-Governance Division, provides access to multiple government services through a single mobile platform. The expanded UAN functionality brings key EPFO processes closer to a fully digital, self-service model.