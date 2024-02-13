Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status available on BSE, Link Intime; stock listing on Feb 14; GMP at Rs 60-61

Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment has been announced and the same can be checked via on the web portal of its registrar Link Intime and also on BSE's website. Ahead of its listing at NSE, Rashi Peripherals was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 60-61, suggesting a potential listing gain of about 20 per cent. The stock was commanding a premium of 26-27 per cent in the grey market a few days ago. Rashi Peripherals shares would be listing on stock exchanges on Wednesday, February 14, alongside with Jana Small Finance Bank and Capital Small Finance Bank.

Investors, who received shares in the allotment, would see credit of shares today. The ones, who bade for the issue but did not get allotment, may get refunds later today. Bidders, who are yet to check the allotment status can visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Rashi Peripherals Ltd in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit

Bidders can also check the allotment status for Rashi Peripherals IPO on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, which is qualified to act and electronically process all IPO applications. The registrar carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

