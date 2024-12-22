₹745-₹785 a share': Unimech Aerospace leads next week's IPO action

The IPO market is slowing down to catch its breath next week, but it won’t be entirely quiet. Bengaluru-based Unimech Aerospace is set to launch a ₹500 crore public offering on December 23, while the SME segment will open doors for Solar91 Cleantech and Anya Polytech, ensuring plenty of activity on the primary market front.



Adding to the buzz, eight companies whose IPOs debuted this week will make their listings, including some prominent names.

Unimech Aerospace, a space-tech startup, is making headlines with its ₹500 crore IPO, priced at ₹745-₹785 per share. The issue includes a ₹250 crore fresh equity offer and an equal amount under an offer for sale (OFS) by key promoters.



Proceeds from the fresh equity will fund capital expenditures, working capital needs, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes. Specializing in precision-engineered components for aerospace, defense, and semiconductors, Unimech is a key player in the sector, and this IPO signals its ambitious growth plans.

Meanwhile, the SME space will see two fresh entries: Solar91 Cleantech and Anya Polytech. Solar91, founded by a group of IIT graduates, will offer shares at ₹185-₹195, opening for subscription on December 24. Anya Polytech will follow on December 26, pricing its shares at a modest ₹14 each.

Adding to the market excitement, shares of Transrail Lighting, DAM Capital Advisors, Mamata Machinery, Sanathan Textiles, and Concord Enviro will make their stock market debut next week. Additionally, three SME companies will list their shares on either the BSE SME or NSE SME platforms, ensuring a mix of new opportunities across market segments.

From ₹745 shares in aerospace to ₹14 entries in the SME segment, the IPO landscape remains diverse.