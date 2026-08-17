Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Shiprocket IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check application status, fresh GMP & more

Shiprocket IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check application status, fresh GMP & more

Shiprocket sold its shares in the price band of Rs 92-97 apiece, applied for a minimum of 154 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 1,617 crore between August 12-14.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 8:56 AM IST
Shiprocket IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check application status, fresh GMP & moreGurugram-based Shiprocket is an Indian e-commerce enablement company. It provides technology-driven solutions.

Shiprocket is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, August 17. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds latest by Tuesday, August 18. The tech-enabled logistics solutions player received a solid response from the investors during the three day bidding period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of Shiprocket was open for bidding between August 12 and August 14. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 92-97 per share with a lot size of 154 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 1,617 crore via IPO, which included a fres share sale of Rs 885 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up 7.54 equity shares worth Rs 732 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 99.38 times with more than 47.91 lakh applications, fetching bids for over Rs 91,000 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 122.80 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were subscribed at 88.99 times and 46.42 times, respectively. Employee portion was booked 55.51 times only.

Advertisement

Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Shiprocket:

  • Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 21 investors will get 238 shares (Probability: 4.76 per cent)
  • Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 65 investors will get 238 shares (Probability: 1.54 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investor out of 36 investors will get 154 shares. (Probability: 2.78 per cent)

The grey market premium (GMP) of Shiprocket has seen a sharp recovery despite muted bidding as the sentiments in the broader markets improve. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 32-34 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 33-35 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 37 apiece, on the last day of bidding.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2011, Gurugram-based Shiprocket is an Indian e-commerce enablement company. It provides technology-driven solutions that help MSMEs, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and large retailers manage and grow their online and offline businesses. Shiprocket was India's largest new-age end-to-end e-commerce enablement platform by revenue in FY25.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial Ltd and BofA Securities India are the book running lead managers of Shiprocket IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Tuesday, August 18. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on August 19, Wednesday.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Shiprocket, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

  • Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Shiprocket Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘SHIPROCKET’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

Advertisement

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

  • Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 8:56 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more