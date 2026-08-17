Shiprocket IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check application status, fresh GMP & more

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 99.38 times with more than 47.91 lakh applications, fetching bids for over Rs 91,000 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 122.80 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were subscribed at 88.99 times and 46.42 times, respectively. Employee portion was booked 55.51 times only.

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Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Shiprocket:

Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 21 investors will get 238 shares (Probability: 4.76 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 65 investors will get 238 shares (Probability: 1.54 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 36 investors will get 154 shares. (Probability: 2.78 per cent)

The grey market premium (GMP) of Shiprocket has seen a sharp recovery despite muted bidding as the sentiments in the broader markets improve. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 32-34 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 33-35 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 37 apiece, on the last day of bidding.

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Incorporated in 2011, Gurugram-based Shiprocket is an Indian e-commerce enablement company. It provides technology-driven solutions that help MSMEs, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and large retailers manage and grow their online and offline businesses. Shiprocket was India's largest new-age end-to-end e-commerce enablement platform by revenue in FY25.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial Ltd and BofA Securities India are the book running lead managers of Shiprocket IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Tuesday, August 18. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on August 19, Wednesday.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Shiprocket, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Shiprocket Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘SHIPROCKET’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

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The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.