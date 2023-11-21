scorecardresearch
Tata Tech IPO: Can Tata Motors DVR investors apply for shareholder category? Cut-off date and more

Tata Tech IPO: Can Tata Motors DVR investors apply for shareholder category? Cut-off date and more

Tata Tech is selling 60,850,278 equity shares, completely through an offer-for-sale component to raise Rs 3,042.51 crore in the fixed price band of Rs 475-500 apiece and lot size of 30 equity shares.

Tata Technologies, in its forthcoming IPO, has reserved about 10 per cent of the issue, or 60,85,027 equity shares have been reserved for TML shareholders. Tata Technologies, in its forthcoming IPO, has reserved about 10 per cent of the issue, or 60,85,027 equity shares have been reserved for TML shareholders.
SUMMARY
  • Tata Technologies IPO to open between Nov 22-24.
  • The company is raising Rs 3,042.51 crore from IPO.
  • Tata Motors investors have 10% reservation in the IPO.

 

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 21, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
