Bajaj Auto to launch Pulsar electric motorcycle in FY28

Bajaj Auto expects to launch its first electric motorcycle in FY28, with exports taking priority over the domestic market, Chief Financial Officer Dinesh Thapar said, indicating that development of the model is already at an advanced stage.

“Electric motorcycle is clearly under development and, all things going well, we should start to see some launch happening sometime in FY28,” Thapar said during the company's post-earnings media conference call on Wednesday.

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The Pune-based automaker is working on electrification of the Pulsar and the Boxer.

Thapar said the company plans to introduce the motorcycle in overseas markets before bringing it to India. “Our priority on the electric motorcycle will likely be the export markets first, and then the domestic market,” he said.

Thapar added that the key takeaway was that “development work and product work is already well underway” and that the launch timeline was “not very far out.”

The comments come as Bajaj Auto prepares for tighter electric vehicle adoption policies in key markets such as Delhi.

“If the policy were to remain the way it is, we are looking to come in with a comprehensive response between the electric scooters, the electric three-wheelers, the e-ricks, and, in the fullness of time, the electric motorcycle when that comes through for domestic launch,” Thapar said.

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Bajaj currently sells around 2,000 internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles a month in Delhi, according to Thapar, adding that the company does not want demand for its conventional products to be displaced.

The planned electric motorcycle would mark Bajaj Auto's entry into a fast-emerging segment as manufacturers expand beyond electric scooters to battery-powered motorcycles.

On the Delhi EV policy that bans registration of ICE two-wheelers and three-wheelers from April 2028 and January 2027, respectively, Thapar said it leaves the customer with very little choice. "We should leave some of these choices to the customer, and let the customer decide,” Thapar said adding that narrowing it down only to electric vehicles leaves the customer with very little choice.