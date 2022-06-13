Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

The equity market ended last week on a negative note amid weak global cues. Sensex crashed 1,016 points to 54,303 and Nifty declined 276 points to 16,201 in the previous trading session.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top Sensex loser, falling about 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and TCS.

Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.78 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 stocks ended lower. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 141 points and 181 points, respectively.

Here's a look at what else they said about the direction the market is likely to take today.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"After showing a range bound action with weak bias in the last few sessions, the Nifty seems to have turned into bearish mode on Friday with strong downside momentum. The near-term outlook remains weak and any attempt of upside bounce from here could be short lived. The Nifty could eventually test the recent important bottom of 15,735 levels in the near term."

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

"On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 16,400 and on the downside 16,050 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 34,800 and 34,000 respectively."

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities

"On the weekly charts, the index has formed a long bearish candle indicating further downtrend from the current levels. If the Nifty falls below 16,150, it could slip up to 16,000-15,850 levels. On the flip side, a fresh pullback rally is possible only after the 16,300 breakouts. Above which, the index could move up to 16,400-16,500."