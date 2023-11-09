GIFT Nifty up 28 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement, Q2 earnings & more

Domestic benchmark indices are set to open higher on Thursday amid positive global cues. Asian stocks rose at open despite mixed close for US stocks overnight. Back home, companies such as Adani Ports and Apollo Hospitals will announce their earnings today. ASK Auto's IPO will conclude today. Here's what you should know before the Opening Bell:



Nifty outlook

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said Nifty formed a small body candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows. This market action, he said, is indicating a formation of Doji-type candle pattern that signals a confused state of mind.



"The opening upside gap remains intact on the daily chart and the immediate resistance of 19,300 has already been broken on the higher side. The overall chart pattern remains positive and one may expect Nifty to advance towards 19,600 levels in the short term. Any dips from here could be a buying opportunity around 19,300-19,250 levels," he said.



Nifty Bank outlook

Jatin Gedia of Sharekhan said the Nifty Bank pullback has faced resistance in the zone 43,650-43,800. “However, we expect this consolidation to ultimately break on the upside and stretch higher till 44,000 from short term perspective," he said.



GIFT Nifty signals a positive start

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 28 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 19,529, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Thursday.



Asian stocks rise at open

Asian share markets rose on Thursday morning, with investors on high alert for signs that global interest rates have peaked. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.21 per cent. Japan's Nikkei surged 1.02 per cent; Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.57 per cent; New Zealand's DJ tanked 1.51 per cent; China's Shanghai added 0.13 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.34 per cent; South Korea's Kospi rose 0.43 per cent.



Oil prices tick higher

Oil prices edged up on Thursday as markets shrugged off deflationary indicators in China and looked for further clues on the status of demand from the world's two biggest oil consumers. Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $80.16 a barrel by 0145 GMT. US WTI crude futures were up 61 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $75.94 a barrel.



Dollar index takes a breather

The dollar index was down slightly at 105.52. The dollar dropped 0.06 per cent against the yen to 150.88. The European single currency was up on the day at $1.0709. The dollar has rebounded from last week's sharp sell-off on rising confidence the Fed has ended raising rates. There is less agreement on whether a rate cut is on the horizon with inflation still above the US Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target.



Wall Street stocks settled mixed

The S&P500 and Nasdaq eked out small gains on Wednesday to extend their recent winning streaks as investors weighed Federal Reserve officials' recent comments for signals on the path of interest rates and focused on the direction of Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.33 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 34,112.27; the S&P 500 gained 4.40 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 4,382.78; and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.56 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 13,650.41.



Q2 results today

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Abbott India Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, SJVN Ltd, ITI Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the companies which announced their earnings for the quarter ended on September 2023.



Stocks in F&O ban

Two stocks- Delta Corp and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC)- have been put under the F&O segment ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Thursday, November 9. Companies where derivative contracts cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit are put under ban in the F&O segment.



FPIs sell shares worth Rs 85 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs were net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of 84.55 crore on Wednesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 524.47 crore.



Rupee falls 3 paise lower against dollar

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled lower by 3 paise at 83.30 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency overseas. Forex traders said a muted trend in domestic equities also weighed on the local unit while a correction in oil prices provided support to the currency.





