GIFT Nifty up 46 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement & more

Domestic equity indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday after a few volatile trading session. US Stocks settled mixed overnight while Asian stocks were trading in a tight range during the first few hours. Back home, TVS Supply Chain Solutions will make market debut today. Here's what you should know before the Opening Bell:



Nifty outlook

Nifty has not been able to surpass the resistance trend line on the daily charts, which is capping the upside. On the downside, the 40-day moving average at 19,362 is acting as a crucial support level and absorbing all the selling pressure, said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan.



" Nifty is stuck in a range and until it trades below the 19,450-19,500 zone, we can expect the selling pressure to persist. On the downside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19,100. A crucial support is placed in the 19,250-19,200 range while immediate hurdle is placed in the 19,480-19,500 one," he said.



GIFT Nifty signals a positive start

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 45.5 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 19,360, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Wednesday.



Asian stocks trade mixed

Asian shares were rangebound on Wednesday morning as investors awaited results from Nvidia to see if the sector's lofty valuations can withstand a jump in bond yields. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.21 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.11 per cent; Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.66 per cent; New Zealand's DJ added 0.26 per cent; China's Shanghai Composite dropped 0.75 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.03 per cent and South Korea's Kospi declined 0.38 per cent.



Oil prices drop in early trade

Oil prices eased in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by fears US interest rates could stay higher for a longer period and economic growth could slow further in top crude importer China. Brent crude dipped 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $83.86 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.56 a barrel, down 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent.



Dollar index nears two-month high

In the currency markets, the US dollar was still standing strong near its two month top at 103.5 against a basket of major currencies. The yen gained 0.2 per cent to 145.6 per dollar, pulling further away from a nine-month trough of 146.56, amid talks that Japan will only intervene in the market if the currency plunges past 150 to the dollar.



US stocks settle mixed

The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors stayed worried the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and as banks shares eased. The Nasdaq finished barely in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 174.86 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 34,288.83, the S&P 500 lost 12.22 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 4,387.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.28 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 13,505.87.



TVS Supply Chain Solutions listing today

TVS Supply Chain Solutions will make its Dalal Street debut today. The TVS Mobility Group company raised Rs 880 crore from its IPO, which was open for subscription between August 10 and August 14, as the company sold its shares in the range of Rs 187-197 apiece with a lot size of 76 equity shares during the three day bidding process.



Stocks in F&O ban

As many as a dozne stocks have been put under the F&O segment ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Wednesday, August 23. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Escorts Kubota are the new additions, who will join the retentions including Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, Punjab National Bank (PNB), SAIL and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL).



FPIs sell shares worth Rs 495 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 495.17 crore on Tuesday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 533.75 crore.



Rupee rebounds 14 paise against dollar

The rupee recovered from its all-time low levels and settled higher by 14 paise at 82.99 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels. Forex traders said the rupee appreciated tracking a weak tone in the US dollar. However, selling pressure by foreign investors amid risk aversion in global markets dented sentiments.



