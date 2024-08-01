Market in numbers: Nifty hits 25,000 mark for first time, Sensex at fresh record high

Nifty hit the key 25,000 mark for the first time on Thursday amid gains in Maruti, JSW Steel and HDFC shares. The 50-stock index opened 80 pts higher at 25,030, its fresh record high. Similarly, Sensex crossed the 82,000 mark for the first time in early deals today. Sensex hit a record high of 82,129, rising 388 points against the previous close of 81,741.

Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers

Nifty stocks in green

38 Nifty stocks were trading in the green. Maruti, Coal India, Hindalco, JSW Steel and Power Grid were the top gainers on Nifty, rising up to 3% in early deals.

Sensex gainers

On the 30 stock index, 22 stocks were trading in the green. Maruti, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Tata Steel and Adani Ports were the top gainers , rising up to 3%. Maruti Suzuki shares rose after the firm reported a 47 percent year-on-year rise in profit to Rs 3,650 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) during the same period last year stood at Rs 2,485.1 crore.

Investors gain Rs 1.62 lakh crore

Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 1.62 lakh crore to Rs 464 lakh crore against Rs 462.38 lakh crore on Wednesday.

206 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 206 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 10 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Thursday.

Market breadth in green

Of 3100 stocks, 2026 stocks were trading in the green. Around 966 stocks were trading in the red while 108 stocks remained unchanged.

Metal, consumer durables, banking top gainers

Metal, consumer durables and banking indices rose 660 points, 289 pts and 260 pts on BSE, respectively.

Upper circuits higher than lower circuits

Around 151 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market rallied in the early morning session. On the other hand, 57 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 3462.36 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 3,366 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday. Sensex ended at 81,741, up 285 points and Nifty closed 94 points higher at 24,951.