scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Market Commentary
Non-disclosure of investor data: Sebi gives FPIs 7 months to liquidate holdings post Jan 29 deadline, says report

Feedback

Non-disclosure of investor data: Sebi gives FPIs 7 months to liquidate holdings post Jan 29 deadline, says report

Sebi had last year asked offshore funds  to disclose their investors in case they have invested more than 50 per cent of their assets under management (AUM) in a single group of companies and have more than Rs 25,000 crore ($3 billion) in the domestic stock market.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Non-disclosure of investor data: Sebi gives FPIs 7 months to liquidate holdings post Jan 29 deadline, says report Non-disclosure of investor data: Sebi gives FPIs 7 months to liquidate holdings post Jan 29 deadline, says report

Markets regulator Sebi has offered a relief of additional seven months to offshore funds to liquidate holdings, if case they fail to disclose data about their investors by January 29, a report quoting sources suggested. 

As per the Reuters report, the funds would have an additional 10-30 days to provide the investor data after the January 29 deadline. Even thereafter, if they fail to provide any details, they would have a further six months to reduce their holdings, one source told Reuters.

There is no immediate deadline or cliff for offshore funds to liquidate any holdings, one of the two sources told Reuters.

Sebi had last year asked offshore funds  to disclose their investors in case they have invested more than 50 per cent of their assets under management (AUM) in a single group of companies and have more than Rs 25,000 crore ($3 billion) in the domestic stock market.

 

 

Also read: Religare Enterprises shares rise 5% in early trade; here’s why 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 24, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement