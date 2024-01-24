Non-disclosure of investor data: Sebi gives FPIs 7 months to liquidate holdings post Jan 29 deadline, says report

Markets regulator Sebi has offered a relief of additional seven months to offshore funds to liquidate holdings, if case they fail to disclose data about their investors by January 29, a report quoting sources suggested.

As per the Reuters report, the funds would have an additional 10-30 days to provide the investor data after the January 29 deadline. Even thereafter, if they fail to provide any details, they would have a further six months to reduce their holdings, one source told Reuters.

There is no immediate deadline or cliff for offshore funds to liquidate any holdings, one of the two sources told Reuters.

Sebi had last year asked offshore funds to disclose their investors in case they have invested more than 50 per cent of their assets under management (AUM) in a single group of companies and have more than Rs 25,000 crore ($3 billion) in the domestic stock market.

