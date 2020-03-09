Share Market LIVE: Sensex down 650 points, Nifty at 10,740; Oil drops 25%

Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened majorly on a negative note on Monday, trading inline with global equities as fear of coronavirus spread gripped investors. Extending losses for the second stright session, Sensex traded 1,150 points lower at 36,429 and Nifty50 traded 308 points lower at 10,681. Yesterday, after a volatile trading session on Friday, Sensex sank 893 points to end at 37,576, while Nifty plunged 289 points to close at 10,979.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Stocks to watch today on March 9

9:10 AM

YES Bank, HPCL, PowerGrid, Meghmami Organics among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Oil drops 25%

9:00 AM

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Brent crude futures fell by as much as $14.25, or 31.5%, to $31.02 a barrel

Last Close

8: 45 PM

