Stock Market Holidays 2021: Here's the full list

On account of Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id), Indian stock markets (BSE and NSE) remained closed today. As per the official BSE website, trading in equity, equity derivative, SLB Segment, commodities and currency derivative and interest rate derivatives segment remained closed.

After Eid-Ul-Fitr, next holiday of the Indian stock market falls on 21st July 2021 for Bakri Id. As per the list of Holidays 2021 available on BSE, Indian stock market will remain closed for 13 days. There are six more stock market holidays left this year after today's holiday. Muhurat Trading will be held on November 04,2021 (Diwali - Laxmi Pujan). Timings of Muhurat Trading will be notified subsequently.

Take a look at the share market holidays in the year 2021. The list of BSE holidays, however, is subject to changes, for which the bourse will notify the traders in advance.

Here's a list of trading holidays for 2021 for equity segment:

Republic Day- January 26, 2021 (Tuesday)

Mahashivratri- March 11, 2021 (Thursday)

Holi- March 29, 2021 (Monday)

Good Friday- April 02, 2021 (Friday)

Ambedkar Jayanti- April 14, 2021 (Wednesday)

Ram Navami- April 21, 2021 (Wednesday)

Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Id- May 13, 2021 (Thursday)

Bakri Id- July 21, 2021 (Wednesday)

Muharram- August 19, 2021 (Thursday)

Ganesh Chaturthi- September 10, 2021 (Friday)

Dussehra- October 15, 2021 (Friday)

Diwali- November 04 and November 05, 2021 (Thursday and Friday)

Gurunanak Jayanti- November 19, 2021 (Friday)

Here's a list of trading holidays for 2021 for commodity derivatives segment:

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti- February 19,2021 (Friday)

Annual Bank Closing- April01, 2021 (Thursday)

Gudhipadwa- April 13, 2021 (Tuesday)

Buddha Pournima- May 26, 2021 (Wednesday)

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty fell for the second consecutive session amid mixed global markets on Wednesday. While Sensex ended 471 points lower at 48,690, Nifty lost 154 points to 14,696. On Tuesday, benchmark indices snapped their four-session winning streak. Sensex tumbled 341 points to 49,161 and Nifty slumped 91.60 points to 14,850.

Banking, metal and IT stocks led the losses with BSE bankex, metal index and IT indices falling 537 points, 648 points, and 208 points respectively. Bank Nifty too fell 419 points to 32,452 in trade today. Of 19 BSE sectoral indices, 18 ended in the red. BSE auto index was the sole gainer rising 57.49 points to 22,486.