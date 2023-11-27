scorecardresearch
3 stocks per demat account: Where are retail investors investing?

A demat account on an average now holds shares of only three companies when compared with 5.7 in March 2020. YES Securities said this suggests a significant number of new retail investors are engaged mainly in the derivatives segment.

Retail investors: YES Securities suggested that retail investors tend to hold an overweight position in smaller sectors while foreign portfolio investors favour larger sectors such as financials, FMCG and oil & gas. Retail investors: YES Securities suggested that retail investors tend to hold an overweight position in smaller sectors while foreign portfolio investors favour larger sectors such as financials, FMCG and oil & gas.

Despite a strong 54 per cent rise in demat accounts compounded annually over the last three-and-a-half years, the rise in aggregate retail number of shareholders -- total number of retail shareholders in all listed companies, is not commensurate, growing at half the rate of rise in demat accounts, YES Securities said in a note.

The domestic brokerage noted that a demat account on an average now holds shares of only three companies when compared with 5.7 in March 2020. YES Securities said: "This amply suggests that a significant number of new retail investors engage mainly in the derivatives segment."

Sebi Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch recently talked about a growing popularity of F&O trades among retail investors. While launching the Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform at the BSE recently, she said one should adopt a long-term approach to investments, where there is a high probability of wealth creation "rather than losing money on a daily basis in the F&O segment."

A report by Sebi earlier this year suggested nine out of every 10 equity F&O traders (89 per cent) incurred losses in FY22 -- the average loss being Rs 1.1 lakh.

On a sequential basis, YES Securities said three categories of investors (FPI, DII and retail) added financials. In the cases of IT, real estate and media, institutions have increased their pie while retail has trimmed. Retail investors have increased their allocation to construction and capital goods, the brokerage suggested in its November 24 note.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 27, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
