IREDA, YES Bank, BHEL, Suzlon Energy, Tata Tech shares see high volumes on NSE

Shares of IREDA surged 9 per cent in Thursday's trade and topped the NSE volume chart. YES Bank Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, FCS Software Solutions Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power) were some other stocks seeing huge volumes in Wednesday's session. The market debutant Tata Technologies Ltd topped the turnover chart. Private lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries, debutant Gandhar Oil Refinery, data on most-active stocks suggest.

IRDEA saw 26,49,65,984 shares worth Rs 1,742 crore changing hands. The stock climbed 9.50 per cent to Rs 65.70.

YES Bank shares were trading 1.51 per cent lower at Rs 19.55, as Rs 149 crore worth 7,60,95,675 shares changed hands on the counter. Vodafone Idea Ltd added 0.38 per cent to Rs 13.25. A total of 6,83,19,947 Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 90.31 crore changed hands.

BHEL climbed 5 per cent to Rs 173.30, as 5,47,60,668 company shares worth Rs 920 crore changed hands.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd shares rose 3.45 per cent to Rs 3. A total 5,21,03,632 company shares worth Rs 16 crore changed hands so far. JP Power shares fell 2.66 per cent to Rs 12.80, as 4,79,63,876 shares worth Rs 61 crore changed hands.

In the case of Suzlon Energy, the stock added 1 per cent to Rs 40, as 3,74,49,069 Suzlon shares worth Rs 149 crore changed hands. Suzlon Energy is seen attracting about $290 million in passive inflows due to MSCI rejig today.

Tata Tech, Zomato Ltd, NBCC, Punjab National Bank, HCC and GAIL were some other stocks seeing high volumes today.

In turnover terms, Tata Tech topped the chart. The debutant saw a turnover of Rs 4,808 crore. It was followed by IRDEA, which clocked a turnover of Rs 1,762 crore. HDFC Bank witnessed Rs 1,286 crore in turnover in the first few hours of trading. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, BHEL, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors also saw high turnovers.

