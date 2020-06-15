Stocks in news: Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddys, Lupin, PNB Housing, BHEL, UTI AMC, Eicher Motors, RIL, MCX

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Tata Motors, Ashoka Buildcon, Can Fin Home, CSB Bank, JK Tyre, Pfizer, Shalby, Shoppers Stop and Ramky Infra among others are the companies that will announce Q4 results today. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

-India saw a record single-day spike of 11,929 coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3.21 lakh cases, including 1.63 lakh cured cases and 9,195 deaths.

- On the currency front, Rupee ended lower at 75.84 per dollar as compared to its last close of 75.79 against the US dollar on Thursday.

- On Friday, BSE Sensex ended 242 points higher at 33,780 and NSE Nifty closed 70 points higher at 9,972.

- On a net basis, FIIs offloaded Rs 1,311 crore, while DIIs bought Rs 1,945 crore worth in equities on Friday

Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 130 points, Nifty at 9,925; Tata Motors, CSB Bank, JK Tyre in focus

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The drug maker announced it has entered into a non-exclusive Licensing Agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. that will grant the city-based drug maker right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead's investigational drug, Remdesivir, a potential treatment for Covid-19.In another update, comany launched Colchicine tablets in the US market.

Lupin: The drug major plans to approach the US health regulator for re-inspection of its manufacturing plants in Goa, Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) and Somerset (US) in the next few months.

BHEL: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,532.18 crore for the March quarter as compared to a profit of Rs 680.77 crore in the same quarter last year.

PNB Housing Finance: The company reported net loss of Rs 242.06 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, as compared to a net profit of Rs 379.77 crore during January-March quarter in 2018-19.

UTI AMC: Company board has appointed Imtaiyazur Rahman named as the Chief Executive Officer. He has been acting CEO of the AMC for 2 years.

Dalmia Bharat: The company reported a net profit of Rs 24 crore, as compared to a net profit of Rs 263 crore during the January-March quarter in the previous fiscal.

Cadila Healthcare: Company's sunsidiary Zydus has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc, to manufacture and market Remdesivir.

Castrol India: Company net profit stood at Rs 125.2 crore versus Rs 185 crore in the same period a year ago. Company's revenue came in at Rs 688 crore as compared to Rs 976.2 crore on a yearly basis.

IOL Chemicals: Company's net profit came in at Rs 90.26 cr as comapared to Rs 101.65 crore during the same period last year. Compay's revenue came in at Rs 441.46 crore as compared to Rs 422.3 crore on a yearly basis.

Godrej Properties: Company said rating firm ICRA has assigned 'AA/Stable' rating for the proposed Rs 1,000 crore NCD programme of the company.

Eicher Motors: Compay's net pofit fell 44% at Rs 304.3 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 544.8 crore in the same perios last year. Company 's revenue dropped 11.7% at Rs 2,208.2 crore compared to Rs 2,500.1 crore on a yearly basis.

Hindalco Industries: Company's net profit fell 43% to Rs 668 crore as compared to Rs 1,178 crore. Company's revenue declined 13% to Rs 29,318 crore as compared to Rs 33,745 crore on a ayearluy basis.

Astrazeneca Pharma: The pharma major plans to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to European Union countries. The company will begin delivering the vaccine to European countries by the end of this year under the agreement with the Inclusive Vaccine Alliance, formed this month by France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

RIL: Company's shares offered in just concluded rights issue by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be listed on stock exchanges on Monday. In another update, private equity firm L Catterton plans to invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.39% stake.

Multi-Commodities Exchange (MCX): The commodity exchange has decided to accept gold and silver bars refined at domestic refineries for deliveries, subject to final regulatory approval.

Earnings Today: Tata Motors, Ashoka Buildcon, Can Fin Home, CSB Bank, JK Tyre, Pfizer, Shalby, Shoppers Stop and Ramky Infra among others are the companies that will announce Q4 results today.