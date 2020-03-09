Stocks in news: Asian Paints, Cadila, Lupin, City Union Bank and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on the latest developments.

Vedanta: India Ratings has revised Vedanta's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'.It has also affirmed the company's long-term issuer rating at 'AA'.

Asian Paints: The company promoters have released pledge on equity worth 1.45% shareholding in the company from March 3-9, 2020.

ABB India: The company has approved the sale of solar inverter business for Rs 100.6 crore on slump sale basis to FIMER's India arm.

Muthoot Finance: The company board plans to consider interim dividend and fundraising at its meet scheduled on March 17, 2020.

Mangalam Organics: The company informed the exchanges that it has settled tax dues under 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' scheme, amounting to Rs 13.42 crore.

Diamant Infrastructure: The board of directors of the company is scheduled to hold a meeting on March, 16, 2020 to consider & apply for one-time settlement proposal for the loan availed from Union Bank of India.

Lupin: The pharma major has won the coveted India Pharma Leader Award at the India Pharma 2020 and India Medical Device 2020 conference.

Cadila: The company announced that Zydus Cadila and XOMA Corporation have entered into a licensing agreement to advance an IL-2-based immuno-oncology (IO) drug candidate that combines Zydus' IL-2 with XOMA's novel anti-IL-2 monoclonal antibody.

RPP Infra Projects: The company has won new order worth Rs 77.52 crore. The company announced that it has won an order to execute "Rehabilitation and Modernization" of Anicut and Channels in the area - Thanjavur and Cuddalore District, Tamil Nadu and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

City Union Bank: The lender has inaugurated 3 new branches on March 09, 2020, at Aundipatti (Theni District, Tamil Nadu), Thirupapuliyur (Cuddalore District, Tamil Nadu) and Vallikavu (Kollam District, Kerala).

Kavit Industries: The company said it has started manufacturing of reprocessing of Plastic Granules from the various plastic raw materials and trading of the Plastic Granules as well as masterbatches in addition to the current ongoing commercial activity of trading of edible oil.