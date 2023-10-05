Stocks in news: Marico, Punjab National Bank, IEX, Nazara Technologies and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Wednesday. Sensex lost 286 points to 65,512 and Nifty fell 92 points to settle at 19,436.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Hindustan Aeronautics

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics are in news today after the PSU handed over the first LCA Tejas twin-seater to the Indian Air Force (IAF). LCA Tejas twin-seater is a light weight, all weather multi-role 4.5 generation aircraft.

Nazara Technologies

Shares of the gaming firm are in focus today after the Singapore subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming acquired a 100% stake in game marketing agency PublishME for a sum of $2 million from its existing shareholders Nazara Technologies and Ozgur Ozalp.

Punjab National Bank

The public sector lender said it logged a 11.3 percent year-on-year growth in total business at Rs 22.5 lakh crore for the quarter ended September FY24, with deposits rising 9.7 percent YoY to Rs 13.08 lakh crore and global gross advances increasing 13.8 percent YoY to Rs 9.4 lakh crore.

Indian Energy Exchange

The energy exchange has achieved 9147 MU overall volume in September 2023, including green market trade of 230 MU, 5.15 Lac RECs (equivalent to 515 MU) and 1.06 Lac ESCerts (equivalent to 106 MU). The overall volume traded during the month rose 13% on year-on-year (YoY) basis, IEX said.

Marico

The FMCG firm said domestic volumes rose in low-single digits on a year-on-year basis, with low single-digit volume growth in Parachute Coconut Oil and Saffola Edible Oils, and low single-digit value growth in Value Added Hair Oils.

Bandhan Bank

The private sector lender’s loans & advances came at Rs 1.07 lakh crore for the quarter ended September FY24, rising 4.3 percent QoQ and 12.3 percent YoY, and total deposits grew by 3.3 percent QoQ & 12.8 percent YoY to Rs 1.12 lakh crore. CASA deposits climbed 10.5 percent QoQ and 6.5 percent YoY to Rs 43,161 crore, while retail deposits rose by 7.4 percent QoQ & 12.6 percent YoY to Rs 82,977 crore.

Timken India

Shares of Timken India are in news today after the company said a court has acquitted Ramesh Ramchandran (ex-CFO) and Gouri Shankar Roy (Senior management person) from charges of alleged non-compliances. The case was registered in 2015.

Yug Décor

Shares of Yug Décor will trade ex-bonus from October 5. The firm declared a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 15:100. The record date for bonus issue is also October 5, 2023.

